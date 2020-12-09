Decatur's magnet school applications online this year

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools' magnet school applications will be online only this year.

Any student living within the Decatur Public Schools boundaries can apply to a magnet school. Programs range from structured environments in which children wear uniforms to a curriculum that encourages independence. You can learn more about each program and submit an application now at www.dps61.org/magnet .

Families can submit a single application, and rank the programs in order of preference. Applications are due by Jan. 31.

The district will hold two virtual information sessions, during which families can speak with the principals of each program to determine the best fit for their child. Unlike previous years, attendance at these sessions is not required to apply. Sessions will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec.16, and Thursday, Jan. 14. Both sessions will be held via Zoom and families can register at www.dps61.org/magnet.