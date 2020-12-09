 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decatur's magnet school applications online this year
0 comments

Decatur's magnet school applications online this year

{{featured_button_text}}
Decatur Public Schools Meta Image - Keil Building

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools' magnet school applications will be online only this year.

Any student living within the Decatur Public Schools boundaries can apply to a magnet school. Programs range from structured environments in which children wear uniforms to a curriculum that encourages independence. You can learn more about each program and submit an application now at www.dps61.org/magnet .

Families can submit a single application, and rank the programs in order of preference. Applications are due by Jan. 31.

The district will hold two virtual information sessions, during which families can speak with the principals of each program to determine the best fit for their child. Unlike previous years, attendance at these sessions is not required to apply. Sessions will be 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec.16, and Thursday, Jan. 14. Both sessions will be held via Zoom and families can register at www.dps61.org/magnet.

Decatur offers three magnet programs: American Dreamers STEM Academy, K-8, with an emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math; Johns Hill Magnet School, K-8, with an emphasis on fine arts and multiculturalism and which will be housed in a new building beginning in August; and Montessori Academy for Peace, preK-8, based on the philosophy of Maria Montessori, with hands-on learning, practical experiences and self-discipline.

Fairy Tale Fair at Garfield Montessori School 

PHOTOS: Fairy Tale Fair at Garfield Montessori School

1 of 11

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News