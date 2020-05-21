Decatur's Male Summit celebrates youth who inspire their elders

The 37 men in the community who have signed up to speak will give a testimony about a young person who has inspired them. Dase got that idea from a boy at Durfee Magnet School, whom he met during his usual rounds of school visits a few months ago. That child looked up at Dase and asked, “Are you the future 'me'?”

“They really look up to us and that young man has inspired me,” Dase said. “I'm pretty sure there are some more stories out there like that. With everything happening, the school year stopped, seniors looking forward to graduation and prom and a lot of them need some uplift at this time.”

Usually it's young people asked to describe an adult who has inspired them, but turning it around like this reminds the youth that adults also look to them for inspiration, Dase said, and he wanted them to know that being young is no barrier to influencing others.