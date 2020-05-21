Decatur's Male Summit celebrates youth who inspire their elders

DECATUR — A pandemic isn't going to keep Jeff Dase from holding his annual Male Summit.
The assistant superintendent for teaching and learning for Decatur schools has held the summit every year of his 23 years in education and figured he had to get creative this year so as not to break his track record. This year's event is online.
“National Brother's Day is May 24, so around that time, I'm just getting a lot of positive males together,” Dase said. “If it was in person, we'd have a day of service in the schools and meet for lunch and the adult males would do a roundtable discussion to tell (young people) about careers and sort of like attaching them with mentors so they can find out about careers. This year, we decided to do it in honor of Ahmaud Arbery, the young man killed in Georgia.”
National Brother's Day is a day to honor one's brothers, whether they're brothers by blood or just men who are like brothers. Arbery was shot in Brunswick, Georgia, while jogging. Two men have been charged in his death.
The virtual event is at noon Friday and registration is available at dps61.org/malesummit to receive the link to watch. The keynote speakers are motivational author Robert Jackson and A.D. Carson, professor and Decatur school alumnus.
The 37 men in the community who have signed up to speak will give a testimony about a young person who has inspired them. Dase got that idea from a boy at Durfee Magnet School, whom he met during his usual rounds of school visits a few months ago. That child looked up at Dase and asked, “Are you the future 'me'?”
“They really look up to us and that young man has inspired me,” Dase said. “I'm pretty sure there are some more stories out there like that. With everything happening, the school year stopped, seniors looking forward to graduation and prom and a lot of them need some uplift at this time.”
Usually it's young people asked to describe an adult who has inspired them, but turning it around like this reminds the youth that adults also look to them for inspiration, Dase said, and he wanted them to know that being young is no barrier to influencing others.
MacArthur High School Principal Cordell Ingram chose Jeffery Wells, a 2020 graduate heading to Southern Illinois University-Carbondale in the fall with plans for a career in construction management. Jeffery is both an outstanding student and athlete, Ingram said, who took a course in building trades to get hands-on experience in the field.
“He's the kind of kid that, if there's something out there to learn, he wants to learn it,” Ingram said. “You never catch him doing the wrong thing. He's the biggest cheerleader with his peers in the classroom and on the field, just an amazing kid with an amazing upbringing that was just a blessing for us to have here at MacArthur.”
Jeffery lives around the corner from Ingram's home and when the principal left his house early in the morning to head for school, he often encountered Jeffery running to keep in shape for football, getting his workout in before heading to school. He's a gold delta graduate, which means he earned a grade point average higher than 3.5, and he won several awards, including the Lyle Musick School Spirit Award, the Abe Lincoln Illinois Principal Association school leadership award, the Earl Hamilton football scholarship, and the Zannie Rawls award for the top student athlete.
Matt Fraas, principal of Stephen Decatur Middle School, nominated DeSean Boyd, who is finishing his freshman year in high school. Fraas said DeSean is a quiet and unassuming young man, and the kind of calm, steady friend that other students felt comfortable confiding in. When Fraas called Boyd's mother to ask for permission to speak about him, he said, she was happy to say “yes” and hoped it would motivate DeSean to strive even more.
“He's just very smart but not arrogant and did well in all of his classes,” Fraas said. “He's just kind of an all-around great kid, but not somebody looking for attention. He just does it very humbly and does his best every day. He's one of those kids that, as a school administrator, you want to give opportunities to and challenge, and do whatever we can to make him better.”
A look at Decatur-area graduation ceremonies through the years
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!