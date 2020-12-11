Decatur's school counselors, teachers staying in touch with kids' needs during pandemic

DECATUR – Being away from friends, teachers and school is tough. Nine months into the pandemic, and so far with no end in sight, some students are struggling.
“Most of the feedback I've got is kids said their mental health has been going down,” said Jalyn Pearce, a senior at Eisenhower High School and one of the district's student ambassadors to the school board. “Most of us haven't seen each other since March. Some students describe it as feeling like failures. Their grades are slipping."
In normal times, teachers, coaches, and other school staff get to know students well. Adults will notice if a student seems “off,” and can quietly ask if he or she is OK.
But this year, teachers have students they have met only virtually, and kids often turn off their camera during video meetings with their classes, for a variety of reasons. Maybe they don't want anyone seeing their house. Maybe they're self-conscious about their appearance. That means their teachers might know them only by their voices and that makes it tough to gauge if a student is doing all right emotionally.
The unprecedented situation is causing an entirely new approach to helping students.
“We are doing the best we can,” said Rise' Davis, a social worker in Decatur schools.
She said some counselors are using Google Meet or Google Classroom to see students. They set up specific times to catch up.
"Those kids are getting support, not the same services, but some," she said.
'We still feel isolated'
Illinois schools were canceled in March because of rising COVID infection rates. Administrators this summer picked whether to return to class or have virtual courses, with some opting for a mix. Others switched to remote learning as cases increased.
Decatur schools, which has been entirely remote, are set to return in January.
For now, Pearce said it's been a challenging period.
"I'm a senior and I know a lot of seniors are upset that our senior year is kind of just slipping away and we had no idea this would happen. We're missing homecoming, sports, and we never know if this is the last time we'll be in school with our friends," Pearce said.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Heath, in October warned about the mental stress caused by COVID on all ages.
“I understand how pandemic fatigue is striking everyone, it’s real,” Ezike said. “People are tired of not seeing their families. They are tired of postponing the wedding and the other life celebrations.”
The added pressure of job loss or sick family members trickles down from parents to kids.
Support Local Journalism
Teachers who think a child might need assistance can make a referral and the students can always ask for help, Davis said. Few are willing to do so in the midst of a video class, but they can send a private message or email to their teacher.
“'We still feel isolated' is most of the feedback I got,” Jalyn said. “We sit on our iPads and most students' cameras are turned off, so we're not seeing our friends. We've been stuck here since March and it's kind of frustrating and sad, I would say, for a lot of us.”
High school classes are only 20 minutes each, Jalyn said, but the homework load is large, and students are spending most of their time trying to get it done.
“Our teachers are working very hard to help us, and I'm appreciative, and I know other students are, too, of how dedicated these teachers are to us,” she said. “They're going day and night to work to help us and this isn't ideal for them, either.”
Sometimes, said Mary Miller, who teaches at American Dreamers STEM Academy, her students just want to chat during video classes. Because she's new to the school this year, she hasn't seen any of them in person and most don't turn on their cameras, so she knows only their voices.
“I think kids are missing that personal touch,” she said. “I want to build that community.”
Miller teaches special education, so her class is smaller and she has more one-on-one time with her students than a regular education teacher would.
“We know each other pretty well (in spite of everything),” she said. “I have older kids and a lot have cell phones. A lot of parents have given me the kids' numbers, and they'll text me, 'I need this' so I say, 'Jump on Google Meet right now,' and that has been very helpful.”
'Not a good situation'
With so many students learning by remote, the only adults they have in-person access to are their parents, said Linda Collinsworth, a professor of child and adolescent psychology at Millikin University. Parents may not see the signs of struggling in their own kids. Maybe the parents are struggling, too. And in addition to the isolation from their friends and usual activities, kids are spending a lot more time in front of screens, for school work and entertainment alike, and too much screen time can lead to depression, she said.
If a teacher suspects a child needs a little extra attention, even while learning remotely, there are ways to make that happen, she said.
“It's just not a good situation,” Collinsworth said. “There are so many problems that exist with this (remote learning situation). We cannot get back to live school soon enough. I would just encourage parents to be vigilant. It's very difficult with people working from home, God knows what's going to happen with the financial situation as, for example, support for no evictions runs out.”
Student Jonah Tolbert, a senior at MacArthur High School, has figured out some coping mechanisms while he's been learning remotely. He meets with friends, outside and at a distance, about once a week so they can actually see each other for a short time. And he's begun running.
“Probably the hardest part (is the isolation), mainly when the quarantine started,” he said. “I started to run six miles every day, and that was nice. I still do that. It's nice to run and go outside, and that's one of the main things I do if I get stressed or feel cooped up.”
Recognize anyone? Archive photos of Christmas in Decatur
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!