Decatur's school counselors, teachers staying in touch with kids' needs during pandemic

Sometimes, said Mary Miller, who teaches at American Dreamers STEM Academy, her students just want to chat during video classes. Because she's new to the school this year, she hasn't seen any of them in person and most don't turn on their cameras, so she knows only their voices.

“I think kids are missing that personal touch,” she said. “I want to build that community.”

Miller teaches special education, so her class is smaller and she has more one-on-one time with her students than a regular education teacher would.

“We know each other pretty well (in spite of everything),” she said. “I have older kids and a lot have cell phones. A lot of parents have given me the kids' numbers, and they'll text me, 'I need this' so I say, 'Jump on Google Meet right now,' and that has been very helpful.”

'Not a good situation'