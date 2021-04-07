Decatur's Shirley Paceley recognized for 48-year career of caring

“She's always been awesome,” Spannaus said. “I've always kind of worshiped at her altar. She is so good for the intellectual disability community. She developed curriculums that helped parents understand awkward issues with sexuality. I'm glad I got to work with her.”

Paceley said she knew from an early age that she wanted to help people but didn't quite know how until she began working with people with intellectual disabilities. When institutions serving that population began closing in Illinois and Paceley was helping the people who had lived in them, she realized her calling.

“I also found out how horribly people were treated,” Paceley said. “The system and the funding did not support humane care. This is when I dedicated my life to making things better and knew I had to go to college to improve my ability to do so.”

In the 1970s, Paceley said, there was a veil of silence around sexual violence and survivors were alone. Organizations like Decatur's Growing Strong formed in the mid-1970s in spite of opposition, thanks to advocates who refused to give up, and today there are numerous organizations dedicated to helping. There is still much to be done, she said, but she is encouraged.