Decatur's Youth With a Positive Direction to receive $270K state grant

DECATUR — Youth With a Positive Direction is one of 21 youth-oriented organizations that will receive state grants as part of an initiative to reduce violence and victimization.

The grants, totaling $3.5 million and funded by adult-use cannabis sales, are part of the Restore, Reinvest and Renew program created to promote equity within the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. The law says a quarter of all cannabis revenue must be used to support communities harmed by violence, excessive incarceration, and economic disinvestment.

Youth With a Positive Direction will receive $272,895.

The grants will fund activities from July 1 to Sept. 30 and are intended to offer youth and emerging adults ages 10 to 25 social activities and intervention that will reduce violence. Statistics compiled by the Chicago Police Department show that violence is highest during the summer months. Most of the grants went to Chicago-area organizations, with one each awarded to Aurora/Joliet, East St. Louis, Springfield and Decatur.

“Using a public health approach, this emergency response to summer violence will expand and increase resources aimed at addressing the risk of escalating violence, which is experienced each year in the state’s most vulnerable communities,” said Acting ICJIA Executive Director Delrice Adams.

Funded organizations have at least two years of experience providing violence prevention, intervention, or reduction services and the capacity and ability to independently operate and expand the program. Current grant recipients were not eligible.

