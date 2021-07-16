 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur's Youth With a Positive Direction to receive $270K state grant

Youth With A Positive Direction
Provided photo
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Youth With a Positive Direction is one of 21 youth-oriented organizations that will receive state grants as part of an initiative to reduce violence and victimization.

The grants, totaling $3.5 million and funded by adult-use cannabis sales, are part of the Restore, Reinvest and Renew program created to promote equity within the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act. The law says a quarter of all cannabis revenue must be used to support communities harmed by violence, excessive incarceration, and economic disinvestment.

Youth With a Positive Direction will receive $272,895.

The grants will fund activities from July 1 to Sept. 30 and are intended to offer youth and emerging adults ages 10 to 25 social activities and intervention that will reduce violence. Statistics compiled by the Chicago Police Department show that violence is highest during the summer months. Most of the grants went to Chicago-area organizations, with one each awarded to Aurora/Joliet, East St. Louis, Springfield and Decatur.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who visited the White House on Wednesday, describes his conversation with President Joe Biden regarding gun violence in Illinois. "He's fully aware and focused on the problem of gun violence," Pritzker said. "I want to be clear to everybody here ... We only focus on what's happening here, but this is happening across the nation." Pritzker's remarks came in response to a question during a news conference at Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law.

“Using a public health approach, this emergency response to summer violence will expand and increase resources aimed at addressing the risk of escalating violence, which is experienced each year in the state’s most vulnerable communities,” said Acting ICJIA Executive Director Delrice Adams.

People are also reading…

Funded organizations have at least two years of experience providing violence prevention, intervention, or reduction services and the capacity and ability to independently operate and expand the program. Current grant recipients were not eligible.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Virus disinformation is 'killing people'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News