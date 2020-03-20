Delivery not an option for school food, Decatur district says

DECATUR — Food sanitation considerations will keep Decatur Public Schools from delivering food to students during the shutdown.

District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said that some organizations have called asking if they can deliver food to families who have no transportation or can't pick up during the grab-and-go hours, and the district has been advised against handing the food to third parties for delivery.

“The concern is that they'd not only be delivering food, but the virus as well,” she said.

Administrators are considering extending the hours of pickup but for now, the hours will remain 8 to 10 a.m. daily at the four pick-up locations, Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools, Stephen Decatur Middle School and Hope Academy.

In the meantime, organizations that serve families are free to pick up those people and bring them to the sites, she said. The district is also talking to Decatur Park District about possibly using parks as additional sites for grab-and-go pickup sites.