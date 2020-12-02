Delta Dental to provide water bottle-filling station for Maroa-Forsyth Grade School

FORSYTH — Students at Maroa-Forsyth Grade School will have a new water bottle-filling station in January.

Delta Dental's H2O on the Go program will provide such stations for 85 schools in Illinois to encourage kids to drink water instead of sugary drinks. Illinois elementary, middle and high schools selected have water fountains replaced with new water bottle-filling stations. The schools will also receive toothbrushes and reusable water bottles for their students. Delta partnered with the Illinois Children's Healthcare Foundation.

Tooth decay is the most chronic infectious disease among children as well as the most preventable, Delta said in a news release. Drinking water rather than unhealthy beverages can help keep teeth strong and reduce cavities by almost 25%. It can also help combat obesity, increase energy levels and improve students’ cognitive function. The new water bottle-filling stations are touch-free, which lowers the chance of germ exchange.

