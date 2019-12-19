Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders tweets in support of Decatur teaching assistants

"Affordable family healthcare is definitely a nationwide issue that has hit Decatur," union president Paula Busboom told the Herald & Review on Thursday. "It is a shame that Decatur Public School District is now receiving negative national attention. This does not help with recruitment of quality employees as a destination district. Kudos to Bernie Sanders for recognizing the issue and the impact it has on working people with families."

Sanders is running on the platform of Medicare for All, a program promoting single-payer, national health insurance to provide Americans with free, comprehensive healthcare coverage.

Denise Swarthout, the district's chief communications officer, said the district did not have a comment on the video.

"We are looking forward to the next round of negotiations," Swarthout said.

Jon Nadler, a field service director for the Illinois Federation of Teachers who is working with DFTA, said the issue is not unique to Decatur.

“I recognize that no school district can afford escalating costs,” Nadler said. “Surely if the district can’t afford it, than the individual employees can’t afford it.”

