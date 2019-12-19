You are the owner of this article.
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders tweets in support of Decatur teaching assistants
DFTA (copy)

Members of the Chicago Teacher's Union and the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants strike outside of the Keil Administration building on Oct. 29. 

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders showed his support on Twitter on Thursday for Decatur teaching assistants in their dispute with the school district over health insurance. 

Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, shared a video from the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants video that features parents, union members and union leaders expressing their thoughts on healthcare coverage and fair wages.

The video was produced by the union's national affiliate, the American Federation of Teachers. It was posted Monday evening after a negotiating session with a federal mediator that ended without an agreement between the two sides, which have been in talks since April.

Healthcare coverage is a main sticking point in the negotiations, with union leaders saying members cannot afford cost increases proposed by the district. District officials say the plans being offered, including a high-deductible option with lower premiums, are reasonable. 

Bargaining sessions came to a pause in October when members of the union went on strike for three days

"Affordable family healthcare is definitely a nationwide issue that has hit Decatur," union president Paula Busboom told the Herald & Review on Thursday. "It is a shame that Decatur Public School District is now receiving negative national attention. This does not help with recruitment of quality employees as a destination district. Kudos to Bernie Sanders for recognizing the issue and the impact it has on working people with families."

Busboom_Paula 4 10.31.19.JPG

Paula Busboom, right, looks on as Jon Nadler, field service director for the Illinois Federation of Teachers, speaks during a press conference at the Decatur Civic Center. 

Sanders is running on the platform of Medicare for All, a program promoting single-payer, national health insurance to provide Americans with free, comprehensive healthcare coverage. 

Union

Decatur teaching assistants hold a silent vigil Dec. 10 outside of Hope Academy, where the most recent school board meeting was held. Negotiations on Monday did not lead to an agreement. 

Denise Swarthout, the district's chief communications officer, said the district did not have a comment on the video.

Health Care Politics

In this July 9, 2017 photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a "Care Not Cuts" rally in support of the Affordable Care Act in Covington, Ky. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is declining to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders' universal health care bill saying that while she has long supported the idea the bill captures, of everybody getting health coverage, "Right now I'm protecting the Affordable Care Act." (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

"We are looking forward to the next round of negotiations," Swarthout said.

Jon Nadler, a field service director for the Illinois Federation of Teachers who is working with DFTA, said the issue is not unique to Decatur.

“I recognize that no school district can afford escalating costs,” Nadler said. “Surely if the district can’t afford it, than the individual employees can’t afford it.”

 

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

