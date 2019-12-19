Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders tweets in support of Decatur teaching assistants

DECATUR — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders showed his support on Twitter on Thursday for Decatur teaching assistants in their dispute with the school district over health insurance.
Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, shared a video from the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants video that features parents, union members and union leaders expressing their thoughts on healthcare coverage and fair wages.
I support Decatur's teaching assistants in their fight for a fair contract. As president, we will invest in our educators—and I will fight for Medicare for All to ensure that no worker has to walk a picket line to afford health care for their families. https://t.co/9XiE5fNQFF— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 19, 2019
The video was produced by the union's national affiliate, the American Federation of Teachers. It was posted Monday evening after a negotiating session with a federal mediator that ended without an agreement between the two sides, which have been in talks since April.
Healthcare coverage is a main sticking point in the negotiations, with union leaders saying members cannot afford cost increases proposed by the district. District officials say the plans being offered, including a high-deductible option with lower premiums, are reasonable.
Bargaining sessions came to a pause in October when members of the union went on strike for three days.
"Affordable family healthcare is definitely a nationwide issue that has hit Decatur," union president Paula Busboom told the Herald & Review on Thursday. "It is a shame that Decatur Public School District is now receiving negative national attention. This does not help with recruitment of quality employees as a destination district. Kudos to Bernie Sanders for recognizing the issue and the impact it has on working people with families."
You have free articles remaining.
Sanders is running on the platform of Medicare for All, a program promoting single-payer, national health insurance to provide Americans with free, comprehensive healthcare coverage.
Denise Swarthout, the district's chief communications officer, said the district did not have a comment on the video.
"We are looking forward to the next round of negotiations," Swarthout said.
Jon Nadler, a field service director for the Illinois Federation of Teachers who is working with DFTA, said the issue is not unique to Decatur.
“I recognize that no school district can afford escalating costs,” Nadler said. “Surely if the district can’t afford it, than the individual employees can’t afford it.”
01GALLERY-dfta-rally--112219.JPG
02GALLERY-dfta-rally--112219.JPG
03GALLERY-dfta-rally--112219.JPG
04GALLERY-dfta-rally--112219.JPG
05GALLERY-dfta-rally--112219.JPG
06GALLERY-dfta-rally--112219.JPG
07GALLERY-dfta-rally--112219.JPG
08GALLERY-dfta-rally--112219.JPG
09GALLERY-dfta-rally--112219.JPG
10GALLERY-dfta-rally--112219.JPG
11GALLERY-dfta-rally--112219.JPG
12GALLERY-dfta-rally--112219.JPG
13GALLERY-dfta-rally--112219.JPG
14GALLERY-dfta-rally--112219.JPG
15GALLERY-dfta-rally--112219.JPG
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro