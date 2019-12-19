Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren voice support for Decatur teaching assistants

The union's 275 members include Decatur hearing interpreters, licensed practical nurses, hearing-vision technicians and teaching assistants. Union leaders have said that members cannot afford cost increases for health insurance coverage that are being proposed by the school district. District officials say the plans being offered, including a high-deductible option with lower premiums, are reasonable.

Both Sanders and Warren have focused heavily on healthcare costs in their presidential campaigns, calling for "Medicare for All," a government-run health care system that would cover all Americans and eliminate private insurance. Sanders has long advocated for such a system, also a key component of his 2016 presidential campaign. Warren says her three-year implementation of Medicare for All would allow Americans to keep their existing coverage or try out the government plan.