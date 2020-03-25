Dennis Elementary School teachers parade through West End to wave at students

DECATUR — The West End had a parade on Wednesday.

Dennis School teachers decorated their cars and drove through the neighborhood honking and waving at students and their families as a way to stay connected in spite of school being closed and social distancing keeping them physically apart.

“The kids really miss their teachers at school, so it was nice to see them,” said Carrie Schniepp, who stood in her front yard with her husband, Nathan, and their sons Carter, a second-grader and Connor, a kindergartner.

Traci Hayward, the school's physical education teacher, saw a post on Facebook about another elementary school that held a similar event and she knew it would cheer up both teachers and students, she said.

“I said, 'Oh, we've got to do this,'” she said. “It gave us something to be excited about and I think it also got a lot of students and families excited, too, and gave them something to look forward to.”