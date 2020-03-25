Dennis Elementary School teachers parade through West End to wave at students

DECATUR — The West End had a parade on Wednesday.
Dennis School teachers decorated their cars and drove through the neighborhood honking and waving at students and their families as a way to stay connected in spite of school being closed and social distancing keeping them physically apart.
“The kids really miss their teachers at school, so it was nice to see them,” said Carrie Schniepp, who stood in her front yard with her husband, Nathan, and their sons Carter, a second-grader and Connor, a kindergartner.
Traci Hayward, the school's physical education teacher, saw a post on Facebook about another elementary school that held a similar event and she knew it would cheer up both teachers and students, she said.
“I said, 'Oh, we've got to do this,'” she said. “It gave us something to be excited about and I think it also got a lot of students and families excited, too, and gave them something to look forward to.”
Dennis has a private Facebook group for its school community and put a map on that group so families would know about what time to expect the long line of cars to appear. About 25 teachers, some with their own children and with dogs, too, met in the parking lot at the school to line up. Signs on their cars had cheerful messages, like “We miss you!” or one-liner jokes. One car carried blue and gold streamers. A couple of them had their radios on playing loud music. Between the honking and the yelling and the dogs barking, it was quite the show.
The trip to the building also helped teacher Sara Nave in another way. She discovered she didn't have a pencil sharpener at home and had to pick one up from her classroom.
“I was going to put a bookcase in the back of my car and let kids grab books out of it,” she said, “but I said, 'I don't want people to fear that.'”
Heather and Scott Herron were walking with their three sons, Zeygan, 2; Zaxyn, 7; and Zyrik, 4 when the parade went by, and waved and called greetings. Scott Herron is a custodian at Dennis and Heather Herron teaches at Durfee Magnet School.
The older boys attend Garfield Montessori School, but they know some of the Dennis teachers. The family was enjoying the afternoon sunshine and doing a nature scavenger hunt, looking for specific animals and plants, and looking for animals in windows that were part of another community effort, where people cut hearts and shapes from paper and put them in windows for others to see.
“We have some of those in our windows,” Heather Herron said. “We have a turtle tribe and we have a giraffe and a zebra, so we're trying to find other animals. And (Scott) saw the post in the Dennis (Facebook) group, so we knew the teachers were going to be driving by.”
