“When we had modular classrooms at my middle school,” said eighth grade math teacher Jason Lauritzen, “they were like single-wide trailers.”

“I think it's amazing,” said seventh grader Damien Sargeant. “Considering we had such a little bit of time with what happened. I'm glad that we've got this.”

Decatur Public Schools closed Dennis' two campuses — Mosaic, Dennis' original footprint at 1499 W. Main St., and Kaleidoscope, at 520 W. Wood St. — in May after structural issues were discovered. The district has not yet determined the future of those buildings, but needed repairs, if possible, will be extensive and expensive, and Dennis needed a home for this school year.

The school will use the former Garfield Learning Academy at 300 Meadow Terrace Place, but the 15-classroom building is not adequate to house grades K-8, and the three modular units, installed on the grounds behind the school, will house fourth through eighth grades. The younger students will use classroooms in the main building.

Dennis held a “soft” open house on Aug. 30 so parents and students who wanted a sneak peek at the school's new home could have it before the start of classes on Sept. 5, with a regular open house set for 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 7.

The second goal was to get all the furniture, equipment and teachers' belongings and get them in place.

“We're in the process of doing that,” Meador said. “We're at the tail end of clearing out two buildings and getting it all in the right place.”

The auditorium will house the music department, while the gym will serve as gym and lunchroom, she said. New signs are up designating the building as Dennis Lab School, and an extended parking lot is almost finished.

A new playground is already up and waiting for students to use when school opens Tuesday, two weeks later than the rest of Decatur Public Schools' first day, which was Aug. 14. Getting the modular units ready for students and staff delayed Dennis' first day, and that means the school will have to have a later last day of school as well.

Lauritzen is new to Dennis this year. He and his wife moved to Decatur because she got a job as a professor at Millikin University, and the couple bought a house close to Dennis' Mosaic campus. Lauritzen had hoped to ride his bicycle to work, he said with a chuckle, which isn't going to be possible now, but at least their new home is close to his wife's job.

“It is what it is,” he said.

He's still hoping the school will be able to eventually return to the two buildings on the west end, he added.

Victoria Street brought her three Dennis students — Toryn, a fourth grader; Ayva, second grade; and Avani, kindergarten — to see their new campus. She had been worried about the kids going in and out of the modular units in all kinds of weather, for classes in the main building or for lunch, but a staff member told her they won't have to do that, and seeing the new classrooms in the modulars, with air-conditioning and everything brand-new, set her mind at ease, she said.

First grade teacher Cassie Mann has already set up her classroom as much as she can, though her bookshelves have yet to be delivered, but she's happy the whole school will be on one campus. It's been a lot of hard work, she said, but the open house was a chance to remember why.

“We're actually seeing the reason why we're doing (the work), and that's the students,” Mann said. “This is why we do all this stuff, this is why we packed all our boxes, is the students, so I'm thrilled to get to see them.”

She's also happy that she can get to know fellow teachers and staff that she didn't know because they worked in the other building when Dennis had two campuses. With everyone on one campus, collaboration and relationships will be possible that weren't before.

“I'm hearing a lot of 'wow' and 'they're really nice' and 'they're a lot bigger than I expected them to be,'” said Assistant Principal Keith Creighton. “I'm really glad that we were able to have people come and see them before (school starts). I think everybody was picturing something a little bit different. They went up so quickly. Forty-five days ago, there was nothing here, and they've basically built a school in 45 days. It's pretty impressive.”