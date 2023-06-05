DECATUR — The Decatur School District's two Dennis Lab School campuses will remain closed until further notice, officials announced Monday.

The affected staffers were notified by email and robocall Monday afternoon, district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said.

"Another update to share with you – we are still awaiting a report from the second structural engineering team that is examining the two Dennis buildings," the message said, adding that Superintendent Rochelle Clark would share an update as soon as the district had reviewed the report. "However, for the time being, both Dennis campus locations remain closed until further notice. We are asking all staff at the two Dennis Lab School campuses to continue working from home or at an alternate location."

The district announced May 31 that it was temporarily closing the two buildings "to further assess structural concerns" and told staffers to work elsewhere through Monday. That announcement came a day after classes ended for the school year. Dennis' two campuses are the Mosaic campus, 1499 W. Main St., and the Kaleidoscope campus, 520 W. Wood St.

Swarthout said last week that the district had contacted a structural engineer in the spring to look at the buildings, both because the district already knew there were issues and because administrators and staff had voiced concerns, but May 30 was the first opening in that engineer's schedule to examine the buildings.

School board President Bill Clevenger said Superintendent Rochelle Clark and district leadership are working on assessing the situation and little further information is available.

“We just have to wait for the results of testing and that kind of thing, and see what the issues are and what our remedies might be,” Clevenger said. “There's not a lot of information right now, and we want to make good strategic decisions for the health and welfare of our students and in the long term, for the good of the district. I think that's what we'll be looking at here for the next few weeks.”

In 2022, the board spent months discussing the need for a new campus for Dennis, one that would serve all students in one building, and pursued a plan to buy Lincoln Park from the Decatur Park District. That plan eventually fell through, and the board changed direction to plan a new building, originally designated for American Dreamer STEM Academy, on the site of the former Oak Grove School, 2160 W. Center St. Those plans have proceeded forward.

Discussion of the need to replace Dennis began in late 2021 and continued throughout 2022 until late summer. Teachers and parents spoke at board meetings, listing various problems with the buildings and lack of space in general since seventh and eighth grades were added.

One solution that was suggested was the former Woodrow Wilson Junior High, at Sunset and Oakland. The building had deteriorated over time and the board ultimately rejected it for that reason, though residents of the area said it would be cheaper to remodel and reuse the building than to build a new school.

Macon County put the building up for auction due to delinquent property taxes and when it didn't sell, the city of Decatur purchased it. In January, the city and Decatur Public Schools came to an intergovernmental agreement that the city would demolish the building and sell it back to the school district for half the cost of the demolition. The school district has not announced what plans, if any, there are for use of the site.