DECATUR — Lakendra Fisher moved to Decatur specifically so her little girl, Khloe Ellington, could attend Decatur schools.

They live in the west end, in the Dennis Lab School boundary, but after both the Kaleidoscope and Mosaic buildings were deemed unsafe, Dennis was moved to the former Garfield Learning Academy building at 300 Meadow Terrace Place.

The move and the necessity for obtaining and setting up modular classrooms to accommodate all of the more than 500 students in grades K-8 meant that Dennis' first day was two weeks later than the rest of the district, and the first day was Sept. 5.

At an open house on Thursday, Fisher told Principal Kamie Meador she couldn't be more pleased, both with the campus and with Khloe's third grade teacher, Olivia Triplett.

“Thank you for this,” Fisher said to Meador, indicating Triplett's homey classroom, filled with bright decorations and photos of her past classes. “And thank you for her.”

Triplett smiled, and she said it took a lot of time to get the classroom ready, but it was worth it to her.

Having Khloe's school across town from their neighborhood doesn't bother Fisher, who said she drives her daughter to school by choice but is considering having her ride the bus part of the time.

“I love it,” Khloe said of her new school.

“At first everybody was coming to the front door, and it was too congested,” said Superintendent Rochelle Clark, who greeted families at the Sept. 7 open house. “So now we have the car riders in the front, buses in the back, and we cut 20 minutes off our time just by doing that, so it's running really well.”

The next phase is to build a sidewalk between the main building and the modular units behind the school, she said, to make going between the two more convenient.

Students in fourth through eighth grades are in the modular units, with the younger students in the main building. Each modular unit is self-contained, with air conditioning and heating and their own restrooms.

Jackson King, a sixth grader, likes his new classroom, but one thing he doesn't like is having to see the new playground, right outside his modular unit.

“Since we're in middle school, we don't have recess anymore,” he said. “So every day I have to walk past the playground.”

His mother, Rebecca, said she didn't know what to expect when she heard the school would be using modular units.

“I'm actually more impressed with the outcome than I originally expected,” she said. “I didn't know what to expect. It turned out very nice and I'm excited to see what they have.”

Special education teacher Ashley Tyler also didn't know what to expect, she said, but her classroom in one of the modular units is nicer than she anticipated. Her classroom furniture is a bit of a hodgepodge, because things are still getting moved, but things have gone well this first week, she said.

“The kids have been resilient and they're adjusting, and it's going really great so far,” she said.

“They're a lot nicer than I thought they were going to be,” said Brianna Thompson, whose son, Kayden, is in sixth grade.

Thompson and friend Maija Holmes brought their kids to the open house for the moms' first look at the modular units.

“They're a decent size,” Holmes said. “They look sturdy. I was worried about how they were going to fit all the kids in the building, but this is nice. I actually like it.” Her daughter, Aiyanna, is in fifth grade. “I hope they can keep (the path) clear in the wintertime. That's the only thing I'm worried about.”

Principal Kamie Meador said she's just happy the kids are back in school, with all of them on the same campus, and things are going as well as can be expected.

“I still have to get the library set up and ready,” she said. “And then we'll be fully functioning and ready to go.”

It still remains to be seen what the future holds when it comes to housing these students.

The district announced early in June that both Dennis Lab School buildings will be closed for the 2023-2024 school year due to structural concerns.

The Mosaic campus — the original footprint for Dennis — needs its original staircase fully repaired or replaced, consultants found. At the Kaleidoscope campus, engineers have recommended partial demolition and replacement of the original 1913 three-story building.

Clark has asked the school board for authorization to begin the process of seeking a structural analysis of the buildings throughout the district as the first step in creating a plan for buildings' utilization.

Photos: Open house for Dennis Lab School