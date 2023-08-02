DECATUR — The start of the school year for Dennis Lab School students will be delayed, Decatur Public Schools officials announced Wednesday.

The expected start date will be Tuesday, Sept. 5, and will require students to attend classes beyond the established end of the school year. The end date for Dennis students and staff tentatively will be Friday, June 14.

The rest of the district’s students will start as planned on Aug. 14.

The district announced early in June that both Dennis Lab School buildings will be closed for the 2023-2024 school year due to structural concerns.

The Mosaic campus — the original footprint for Dennis — needs its original staircase fully repaired or replaced, consultants found. At the Kaleidoscope campus, engineers have recommended partial demolition and replacement of the original 1913 three-story building.

The fate of those buildings remains unknown.

The school will temporarily occupy Garfield Learning Academy's site, with 16 modular classrooms to be leased, adding enough space to the 15 classrooms in the building to accommodate all K-8 students.

Work has been underway for the several weeks preparing the site and moving the modular classrooms that have arrived into place.

Clark said she is still hoping class could start earlier if the modular units arrive and are ready sooner than anticipated, but district officials wanted to give themselves enough time to allow for delays caused by weather or other factors.

The district has sent robocalls, emails and text massages to families and will keep the district website constantly updated with any changes.

Extended learning days will be offered at Dennis' temporary home at 300 Meadow Terrace Place once classes begin there, and breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup during the two weeks that the rest of the district is in session when Dennis is not.

Clark said her previous contacts with ISBE personnel leading up to the conference call on Tuesday with State Superintendent Tony Sanders led her to believe there was a chance another option was possible and that she had made attempts to reach someone in Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office, without success.

According to the ISBE, the governor did not have the authority to give Decatur schools permission to offer remote learning to Dennis students for those first two weeks because state law prohibits remote learning unless a disaster declaration is in place, like the one during the pandemic.

The call with Sanders, she said, clarified what Decatur's options are and led to the plan to open Dennis later as the best solution.

Other than the late start and end to the school year, Clark said, Dennis students will follow the same calendar as the rest of the district as far as holidays and breaks are concerned.

The district is also urging parents who have not yet registered their children for the upcoming school year, no matter which school they attend, to do so by Aug. 8 by logging into Skyward.

A large number of students have not yet registered and if they are not registered by Aug. 8, they won't be able to attend school. Families can go to their child's school between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, if they need help with registration, or any weekday during regular school hours .

Photos: Special school board meeting on Dennis Lab School plans