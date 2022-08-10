Dennis School advocates ask board for new building plan

Parent Rene Hinkle said she feels that the board has given up on Dennis after discussion at the Finance Committee meeting on Monday, in which board members said no site for a new school was available and considerable discussion time was spent on the idea of building a new American Dreamer STEM Academy instead. The district's plan to build a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park was scrapped when the Decatur Park District declined to sell the land to the school district.

“We know how (American Dreamer) feels, as we’ve had a thriving middle school sports program without a suitable gym for going on 10 years now, since my son was in the very first graduating middle school class,” Hinkle said.

Like American Dreamer, Hinkle said, Dennis lacks a proper gym for middle school practice and games, using a gym at Tabernacle Baptist Church instead. Her daughter, 12, told her that she wants to practice and play at her own building. The project-based learning model used at the school depends on older and younger students collaborating together, and that's not possible with students spread between Dennis' Mosaic and Kaleidoscope campuses.

Phil Wineke, who has taught at Dennis for six years, said the school's partnership with Millikin University is important to the success of the school and the students' education. Classes meet on stair landings and in closets because there isn't enough room.

“Staff, students and families have been making it work with the understanding that our time will come, and now again, we've dropped to the bottom of the list because the board screwed up the opportunities and leave us out to dry when we express our problems,” he said.

“Build a school for the future,” said Sara Nave, who also teaches at Dennis. “Ultimately what's best for students is for their school foster learning and give the opportunities to thrive.”

No formal decision has been made by the board regarding either Dennis or American Dreamer and the question of building a new school was not part of the agenda for the meeting on Tuesday.

In other business, the board approved a contract with Deanne Hillman to serve as interim director of human resources for 120 days between Aug. 1 and June 30 at a rate of $611.21 per day. Hillman is retired and will not receive health insurance benefits or retirement contributions due to her part-time status.

The board also approved the hiring of Benjamin West as assistant principal at Hope Academy. West is a graduate of Millikin University with a bachelor's in instrumental music education and holds a master's degree in educational leadership from Eastern Illinois University.

Elizabeth Williams was named assistant principal for MacArthur High School. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Eastern Illinois University in career and technical education and educational leadership.

Salary increases of 2.25% were approved for all administrators, plus their ¾% year-over-year increase for a total of 3%, with a total of $6,261,000 annual cost for all administrator salaries. This does not include Hillman. Three administrative positions are vacant: a permanent director of human resources, a director of teaching and learning and a director of safety, diversity, equity and inclusion.

Administrative support positions will also receive a 2.25% increase and a ¾% year-over-year increase for a total of 3%, and a 3% increase for job coaches, parent/home educators, school/family liaisons and hourly nurses.

The board approved hiring a demographer for the district to produce a study to project long-range student enrollment. The last such study was done in 2017. The cost would be $30,000.

During discussion of the topic, Superintendent Rochelle Clark said the previous demographic study indicated student enrollment would fall to between 7,500 and 8,000 students in 2023, yet the district has already reached that number a year early. Her concern, she told the board, is that without another study it's impossible to plan for the district's needs for staff, buildings and materials for the next several years.