DECATUR — Dennis School's two campuses have been deemed "structurally compromised," meaning students won't be attending classes there in the fall, officials said Tuesday.
“Safety is our first priority. Although we do not have a timeline as to when these structural findings will be addressed or the cost associated with the findings, we do know Dennis Lab School students will not attend school this fall at the two sites," said Superintendent Rochelle Clark said in a news release.
Officials of Decatur Public Schools are in the process of determining where students from the Mosaic campus, 1499 W. Main St., and the Kaleidoscope campus, 520 W. Wood St. will attend classes come August.
Illinois School Code requires school buildings to have a health/life/safety report every 10 years, and the last such report was in 2013. A new one is due this year. No concerns were raised as a result of the 2013 report, suggesting the issues with the two buildings arose during the last few years.
No decisions have yet been reached about where Dennis' more than 500 students will attend school this coming year. The school year is set to begin on Aug. 14. The hope, Clark said, is that all the students will be able to be housed together.
“We're looking at our current buildings to see where we can house them and give them the best educational support in the upcoming year,” she said. “We're doing our best to keep them all together and not have them scattered throughout the district.”
District officials hope to have "a solid recommendation" for the board to consider at or prior to its June 27 meeting.
"We will share updated information as it becomes available, as well as schedule a community forum to share those recommendations with our Dennis families," the release stated.
The first day of the 2023-24 school year is Aug. 14. With 532 students at Dennis, options for placing them elsewhere are limited.
Buildings the district owns include Stevenson School, leased to the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education for alternative education programs Futures Unlimited and Milligan Academy. Garfield Learning Academy, in South Shores, is the district's own alternative education program. Harris School is the site for the Social-Emotional Learning Program and the Macon-Piatt Special Education District offices. The district also owns the former location of the Decatur Area Technical Academy on Eldorado Street and is using parts of it.
The district temporarily closed the two campuses May 31, a day after the classes ended for the school year, after receiving an engineer's report that showed structural issues. A week later officials announced the buildings will be closed until further notice pending a second opinion.
That second opinion, provided by Klinger & Associates, based in Quincy, indicated at the Mosaic campus that the original staircase spanning all floors on the north side of the building needs to be fully repaired or replaced. The structural report recommends no access to areas below, above, or adjacent to the stairs until repair or replacement is completed.
At the Kaleidoscope campus the structural report recommends partial demolition and replacement of the original 1913 three-story building, and no access to the original building as well as the adjacent two-story addition until repair or replacement is completed.
"These reports have been reviewed by administration as well as the DPS Board of Education. The next steps include working with DPS Buildings & Grounds staff, as well as BLDD Architects, to review the recommendations, cost estimates, timeline, and feasibility of repair and/or replacement options for the two Dennis campuses. As this work has just begun, we do not currently have a timeline for when these reviews will be completed," the news release said.
A Dennis page is posted on the district website with the most recent health, life, safety reports for both buildings, a timeline of events leading to this point, a summary of the structural engineering reports, and answers to frequently asked questions.
Dennis staff had concerns which they brought up in one of the regularly scheduled meetings that Clark and her staff hold with all the buildings' staffs, Clark said, and one of the teachers told her that when the band practiced, her classroom shook. That was one reason for asking for a structural engineer to examine the buildings.
“We just felt the best thing to do was get in contact with a structural engineer and have them look at the buildings as a whole,” Clark said. This process began in mid to late April.
Discussions have been ongoing about the condition of both Dennis buildings for more than a year, and in 2022, the district pursued a plan to build a new building for Dennis that would house students under one roof.
The school board considered and rejected the site of the former Woodrow Wilson Junior High which is in the west end, Dennis' boundary neighborhood, and attempted to make a deal with the Decatur Park District to buy Lincoln Park instead, but the park district decided not to sell. No other suitable site was available within the Dennis boundary.
Ultimately the board decided to use the former Oak Grove School site, still owned by the district though the building has been demolished, to build a new magnet school which was designated to house American Dreamer STEM Academy, now located on North Taylor Avenue.
There were also concerns with that building. American Dreamer is a magnet school, so its location is not dependent upon boundaries, whereas Dennis is a neighborhood school.
School board President Bill Clevenger said his hope is that a short-term fix and a long-term solution will be found quickly.
“I think, for all of us, it was a surprise that we ended up where we did,” he said. “What we all have to do now is take a deep breath and let's work toward a logical conclusion for a situation that is not the most positive situation, but I think our whole staff is committed to trying to take where we are now and move forward with a good solution for our community.”
According to the district website, custodial and maintenance staff are reprioritizing summer projects to account for the need to move Dennis to another location, once one is determined, and the district is working with Buildings and Grounds and BLDD Architects to decide if repairs are possible, along with what the costs and timeline of that would be. If those are not feasible, district officials will have to consider replacement of both buildings.
No one is allowed to enter either building, Clark said. As a former teacher herself, she said, she knows the teachers have personal belongings in the buildings they would like to retrieve, and the buildings also contain technology and equipment that will have to be removed as well.
Dennis teacher Sara Nave said the situation is scary for students and fellow staff.
“When can we get our belongings? Where will we go?” she said. “How can we as teachers keep an open line of communication with our students and their families? More importantly, What will (project-based learning) look like wherever we wind up? What does the future of Dennis look like? My heart is breaking for my students and their families. Helpless doesn't even begin to describe how I personally feel.”
She said hopes the community will rally around the students and staff and that the school board will prioritize the needs of the school.
"We appreciate Dr. Clark's willingness to act promptly based on the findings she's been given," said Decatur Education Association President Chrissy Petitt. "It's a difficult challenge which requires everyone to work together in order to find the best solution possible as quickly as feasible while keeping safety in the forefront. We will certainly advocate for our members throughout this process. We believe our members will once again face these challenges in a way that provides the best education and environment possible for DPS families. As we look toward the future, we believe it is vitally important that DPS uses the current situation to bring about a long-term solution which is proactive and sustainable for all."
The Herald & Review filed a Freedom of Information Act requests for emails and documents related to the process leading up to this point.
This story will be updated.