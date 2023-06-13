District officials hope to have "a solid recommendation" for the board to consider at or prior to its June 27 meeting.

"We will share updated information as it becomes available, as well as schedule a community forum to share those recommendations with our Dennis families," the release stated.

The first day of the 2023-24 school year is Aug. 14. With 532 students at Dennis, options for placing them elsewhere are limited.

Buildings the district owns include Stevenson School, leased to the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education for alternative education programs Futures Unlimited and Milligan Academy. Garfield Learning Academy, in South Shores, is the district's own alternative education program. Harris School is the site for the Social-Emotional Learning Program and the Macon-Piatt Special Education District offices. The district also owns the former location of the Decatur Area Technical Academy on Eldorado Street and is using parts of it.

The district temporarily closed the two campuses May 31, a day after the classes ended for the school year, after receiving an engineer's report that showed structural issues. A week later officials announced the buildings will be closed until further notice pending a second opinion.

That second opinion, provided by Klinger & Associates, based in Quincy, indicated at the Mosaic campus that the original staircase spanning all floors on the north side of the building needs to be fully repaired or replaced. The structural report recommends no access to areas below, above, or adjacent to the stairs until repair or replacement is completed.

At the Kaleidoscope campus the structural report recommends partial demolition and replacement of the original 1913 three-story building, and no access to the original building as well as the adjacent two-story addition until repair or replacement is completed.

"These reports have been reviewed by administration as well as the DPS Board of Education. The next steps include working with DPS Buildings & Grounds staff, as well as BLDD Architects, to review the recommendations, cost estimates, timeline, and feasibility of repair and/or replacement options for the two Dennis campuses. As this work has just begun, we do not currently have a timeline for when these reviews will be completed," the news release said.

A Dennis page is posted on the district website with the most recent health, life, safety reports for both buildings, a timeline of events leading to this point, a summary of the structural engineering reports, and answers to frequently asked questions.

Dennis staff had concerns which they brought up in one of the regularly scheduled meetings that Clark and her staff hold with all the buildings' staffs, Clark said, and one of the teachers told her that when the band practiced, her classroom shook. That was one reason for asking for a structural engineer to examine the buildings.

“We just felt the best thing to do was get in contact with a structural engineer and have them look at the buildings as a whole,” Clark said. This process began in mid to late April.