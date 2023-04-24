When Gavin Crim's fifth grade class chose “Planet Earth” for their project-based learning theme, Gavin decided to make a mosaic of a monarch, using bottle caps, as a way to illustrate recycling and reusing items that would otherwise be thrown into a landfill.

“Tapon is Spanish for 'bottle cap,'” Gavin said to explain why his piece of art was entitled “Taponfly,” a play on words.

Monday was the Dennis students' dress rehearsal for an event planned for the community, from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the Kaleidoscope campus, 520 W. Wood St. Students from kindergarten through eighth grade will display their projects and explain them to visitors. They've been working on their projects since January.

“The students have been preparing projects all year long,” said Assistant Principal Keith Creighton. “It's a chance to come and see the projects and see how their learning transforms outside of the boundaries of the school.”

Project-based learning, said Autumn Ens, an eighth grader, is student-driven, with guidance offered by the teacher, but the work is the students'.

“It's more hands-on,” she said.

Dennis partners with Millikin University, which uses a similar model for its students, bringing the community into the school and sending students out to the community for real-world experience. Showcasing those projects, for Dennis students, is also good practice for public speaking and preparing presentations.

Bentley Scogin, who is in fifth grade with Gavin, used half-gallon milk jugs to make planters. He decorated them to look like various animals and filled them with flowering plants.

The class also decorated their classroom door with a construction paper tree, decorated with paper cups carrying suggestions for making Earth a nicer place, said Bella Deeb.

“Our words of wisdom is because we want to save the environment,” she said. “Too many things are endangered and if we lose those things, like bees, if we lose them, we all die, pretty much.”

The first graders' project was to raise awareness of their need for new playground equipment.

“It's not safe,” said Michael Davis. “People throw down their trash and it's ruining the Earth and it's making them sick. And it could hurt them because it could get in your shoe and poke you.”

The fourth grade is spearheading an effort to collect toys for children served by Dove Inc.'s domestic violence and homeless programs.

“We want to give the kids toys that they don't have,” said Demiyah Brown.

A table filled with toys for those children was in the hallway outside the fourth grade, to show potential donors what is needed, and Jada Nesbitt said it's important to remember that some of the children are small, so no sharp edges, nothing that is fragile, and no toys that resemble weapons. The kids have also created a podcast that explains who Dove is and what they do for anyone that doesn't already know. Visitors on Thursday can listen to that podcast with plenty of willing fourth graders to answer any questions.

