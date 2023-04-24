Millikin University professor Denice Love listens to a recording with fourth graders Malaiyah Robinson and Demiyah Brown during rehearsal for their project-based learning showcase at Dennis Lab School in Decatur on Monday. The Kaleidoscope campus will be open to the community Thursday, April 27 for kindergarten through eighth grade students to share their projects. The fourth grade is collecting toys for children served by Dove Inc.'s domestic violence and homeless programs.
When Gavin Crim's fifth grade class chose “Planet Earth” for their project-based learning theme, Gavin decided to make a mosaic of a monarch, using bottle caps, as a way to illustrate recycling and reusing items that would otherwise be thrown into a landfill.
“Tapon is Spanish for 'bottle cap,'” Gavin said to explain why his piece of art was entitled “Taponfly,” a play on words.
“The students have been preparing projects all year long,” said Assistant Principal Keith Creighton. “It's a chance to come and see the projects and see how their learning transforms outside of the boundaries of the school.”
Project-based learning, said Autumn Ens, an eighth grader, is student-driven, with guidance offered by the teacher, but the work is the students'.
Bentley Scogin, who is in fifth grade with Gavin, used half-gallon milk jugs to make planters. He decorated them to look like various animals and filled them with flowering plants.
The class also decorated their classroom door with a construction paper tree, decorated with paper cups carrying suggestions for making Earth a nicer place, said Bella Deeb.
“Our words of wisdom is because we want to save the environment,” she said. “Too many things are endangered and if we lose those things, like bees, if we lose them, we all die, pretty much.”
The first graders' project was to raise awareness of their need for new playground equipment.
“It's not safe,” said Michael Davis. “People throw down their trash and it's ruining the Earth and it's making them sick. And it could hurt them because it could get in your shoe and poke you.”
The fourth grade is spearheading an effort to collect toys for children served by Dove Inc.'s domestic violence and homeless programs.
“We want to give the kids toys that they don't have,” said Demiyah Brown.
A table filled with toys for those children was in the hallway outside the fourth grade, to show potential donors what is needed, and Jada Nesbitt said it's important to remember that some of the children are small, so no sharp edges, nothing that is fragile, and no toys that resemble weapons. The kids have also created a podcast that explains who Dove is and what they do for anyone that doesn't already know. Visitors on Thursday can listen to that podcast with plenty of willing fourth graders to answer any questions.
Millikin University professor Denice Love listens to a recording with fourth graders Malaiyah Robinson and Demiyah Brown during rehearsal for their project-based learning showcase at Dennis Lab School in Decatur on Monday. The Kaleidoscope campus will be open to the community Thursday, April 27 for kindergarten through eighth grade students to share their projects. The fourth grade is collecting toys for children served by Dove Inc.'s domestic violence and homeless programs.
Fifth grader Kayden Thompson gives instructions for planting seeds during rehearsal for the project-based learning showcase at Dennis Lab School in Decatur on Monday. The Kaleidoscope campus will be open to the community Thursday, April 27 for kindergarten through eighth grade students to share their projects. The fifth grade focused on “Planet Earth” and securing a no mow zone to plant sunflowers.
Fifth grader Kennya Pierson helps attendees take seeds home during rehearsal for the project-based learning showcase at Dennis Lab School in Decatur on Monday. The Kaleidoscope campus will be open to the community Thursday, April 27 for kindergarten through eighth grade students to share their projects. The fifth grade focused on “Planet Earth” and securing a no mow zone to plant sunflowers.
Decatur Public Schools assistant superintendent of diversity, equity, and inclusion Jeff Dase high fives first graders Ka’Liah Williams and Lee’Vetrion Johnson during rehearsal for the project-based learning showcase at Dennis Lab School in Decatur on Monday. The Kaleidoscope campus will be open to the community Thursday, April 27 for kindergarten through eighth grade students to share their projects. The first graders took on the idea of improving the current playground.