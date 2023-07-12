DECATUR – Dennis School students may have a longer summer vacation than the rest of Decatur Public School students.

The anticipated completion of the installation of the final modular unit is Aug. 31, with a tentative move-in date of Sept. 3, delaying the first day of school for Dennis until at least Sept. 5, the day after Labor Day.

The state board has to approve the plan, Superintendent Rochelle Clark said, but her hope is that they and the unions will agree to a later start date.

“It will not extend their school year,” Clark said of a late start for Dennis. “As long as we start the rest of the district on time, everybody will end on time. What we have to do now is work with union leadership and work with ISBE on what we can do.”

Clark told parents they need to have a “Plan B” for child care to cover the extra days before the start of school.

Also needing to be resolved are the transportation issues related to getting Dennis' approximately 500 students from their west end homes to the Garfield building at 300 Meadow Terrace. A robocall will go out to parents this week to ask if any of them plan to drive their children to school and if so, do they plan to do that all year, which the district needs to know to determine how many students will need bus service, Clark said.

The district announced early in June that both Dennis Lab School buildings will be closed for the 2023-2024 school year due to structural concerns.

The Mosaic campus — the original footprint for Dennis — needs its original staircase fully repaired or replaced, consultants found. At the Kaleidoscope campus, engineers have recommended partial demolition and replacement of the original 1913 three-story building.

The school will temporarily occupy Garfield Learning Academy's site, with 16 modular classrooms to be leased, adding enough space to the 15 classrooms in the building to accommodate all K-8 students.

Garfield Learning Academy serves about 65 students in grades K-12 in an alternative setting, and those students will be assigned their own separate area at Stephen Decatur Middle School for the upcoming school year, with their own entrance, start and end times.

Details will be worked out with the administrators of the two programs, Clark said. Garfield's school day begins almost two hours earlier than Stephen Decatur's, which should give administrators some flexibility in scheduling.

One issue that parents of students at Dennis are concerned about is a playground. There is none at Garfield for the younger Dennis students to use, and those students worked on a playground project in the 2022-23 school year, only to have no playground to look forward to this year.

“I understand that the focus is on modular classrooms,” said parent Gretchen Tipsword O'Daffer. “My student and her peers worked hard last year on a playground project for project-based learning, only to find themselves without a playground at all.”

The project by the youngest students included designing a more interactive playground, with mulch to cover muddy places, plants to attract pollinators, bird houses and games painted on the blacktop. They made signs to alert visitors to their work. An older group created a disc golf course. Some of the things will be able to be moved, but not all, said teacher Cassie Mann.

“I am sure we will try to salvage as much as we can from their ideas and many will just be happy their former teachers will be on the same plot of land as them,” Mann said. “I’ve heard from parents saying the silver lining is we will all be back together again (in one building instead of two).”

Metzger assured the people in attendance at the meeting that there would be a playground for Dennis students and it will remain at the building for Garfield students to use once they return there after a permanent solution is found.

As for that more permanent solution, there is, as yet, no estimate of the cost of repairs to the Mosaic and Kaleidoscope campuses, Metzger said. Contractors who specialize in masonry restoration on historic buildings have been contacted but the district has not yet received reports from them.

“We want to be transparent, but we also want to be factual,” he said.

Transparency is more important than ever, parent Jake Tolbert said, who has a child going into eighth grade at Dennis.

“There's a general sense that the board can't be trusted,” Tolbert said. “That you're keeping secrets. This is your chance to shatter that conception.”

Clark's plan is to bring in an outside agency to do an analysis of all district buildings, and once that is in hand, go through a planning process to consider what changes might be necessary, gather feedback from the community, make a plan and execute it.

The BOLD Facilities Plan instituted by former Superintendent Paul Fregeau, who led the district through the consolidation of several elementary schools, the move of the Montessori schools to the former Thomas Jefferson Middle School building, and to splitting Dennis into two campuses, is complete, said district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout. Clark's plans to conduct an analysis of the district's buildings is a new initiative.

Where Decatur school buildings got their names French Academy Baum School Durfee Magnet School Pershing Early Learning Center