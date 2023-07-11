DECATUR – Dennis School students may have a longer summer vacation than the rest of Decatur Public School students.

The modular classrooms that the district has ordered for the Garfield Learning Academy building, where Dennis' K-8 students will spend at least the upcoming school year, will not all be installed in time for the district's Aug. 14 start date, said Kent Metzger, director of buildings and grounds. The anticipated completion of the installation of the final modular unit is Aug. 31, with a move-in date of Sept. 3.

“Hopefully (the Illinois State Board of Education) will get back to me tomorrow, so I'll know something by Monday,” Superintendent Rochelle Clark said at the school board meeting on Tuesday.

The state board has to approve the plan, Clark said, but her hope is that they and the unions will agree to a later start date for Dennis, to leave time to get the modular classrooms installed and technology wired.

“It will not extend their school year,” Clark said of a late start for Dennis. “As long as we start the rest of the district on time, everybody will end on time. What we have to do now is work with union leadership and work with ISBE on what we can do.”

The start date for the school year, and the transportation issues involved in getting Dennis' approximately 500 students from their west end homes to the Garfield building at 300 Meadow Terrace, have yet to be determined. A robocall will go out to parents this week to ask if any of them plan to drive their children to school and if so, do they plan to do that all year, which the district needs to know to determine how many students will need bus service, Clark said.

The Mosaic campus — the original footprint for Dennis — needs its original staircase fully repaired or replaced, consultants found. At the Kaleidoscope campus, engineers have recommended partial demolition and replacement of the original 1913 three-story building.

The school will temporarily occupy Garfield Learning Academy's site with 16 modular classrooms to be leased, adding enough space to the 15 classrooms in the building to accommodate all K-8 students.

Garfield Learning Academy serves about 65 students in grades K-12 in an alternative setting, and those students will be assigned their own separate area at Stephen Decatur Middle School for the upcoming school year, with their own entrance, start and end times. The students in the alternative school will be kept separate from Stephen Decatur students with their own teachers, separate lunch times and use of the gym. Details will be worked out with the administrators of the two programs, Clark said.

One issue that parents of students at Dennis are concerned about is a playground. There is none at Garfield for the younger Dennis students to use, and those students worked on a playground project in the 2022-23 school year, only to have no playground to look forward to this year. But Metzger assured the people in attendance at the meeting that there would be a playground for Dennis students and it will remain at the building for Garfield students to use once they return there after a permanent solution is found.

As for that more permanent solution, there is, as yet, no estimate of the cost of repairs to the Mosaic and Kaleidoscope campuses, Metzger said. Contractors who specialize in masonry restoration on historic buildings have been contacted but the district has not yet received reports from them.

“We want to be transparent, but we also want to be factual,” he said.

Clark's plan is to bring in an outside agency to do an analysis of all district buildings, and once that is in hand, go through a planning process to consider what changes might be necessary, gather feedback from the community, make a plan and execute it.

Board member Al Scheider said he agreed that was necessary, but making a decision about a permanent location for Dennis had to take priority.

“I don't think we should do the entire analysis before we decide what to do about repairs,” he said.

If the repairs would be too costly, and a new building is necessary, the process to accomplish that could take two or three years, and the sooner a decision is made, he said, the better.

