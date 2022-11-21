 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDUCATION

Dennis students donate Thanksgiving boxes to Decatur VA Clinic

112222-dec-loc-dennis_01.JPG

Seventh grader Jackson Flower puts together Thanksgiving food boxes for donation to the VA Clinic at Dennis Lab School in Decatur on Monday.

 JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — It's been two years since students at Dennis School have been able to do a project-based learning activity.

As one of the central pillars of the Dennis “way,” students in the past chose a project, usually one that would benefit the community somehow, and learned, hands-on, how to plan, project costs, raise money and accomplish some goal. This year, seventh grade students at Dennis' Mosaic campus decided to donate Thanksgiving food boxes to the Decatur Veterans Administration Clinic on Sunnyside Road.

112222-dec-loc-dennis_02.JPG

Seventh graders Jenna Holman and Mosha’ Barbee pack food into Thanksgiving boxes for donation to the VA Clinic at Dennis Lab School in Decatur on Monday.

“We wanted to raise awareness and help the veterans with stuff they might not be able to buy on their own for Thanksgiving, and we wanted to give them a meal (like) most of us will have,” said seventh grader Jaamir Henry.

The students placed yellow ribbons around the community to honor veterans, put out “Change for a Change” donation cans, and held a food drive to collect items for the Thanksgiving boxes, which they delivered on Monday after packing them up at school in the morning.

112222-dec-loc-dennis_03.JPG

Students purchased and collected food and other staples that could benefit local veterans, some of whom are homeless, that were placed in boxes and given to Veterans Administration staff to be distributed to those in need.

“We learned that a ton of veterans are homeless, living on the streets, and don't have food for Thanksgiving,” said Micah Tolbert. “They don't have enough support and money.”

“It feels good to know that we're doing something for a good cause,” Jaamir said.

After two years with no project-based learning activities, Micah said, it's nice to have one again.

“Now that we're in seventh grade, we're doing something for our community,” she said.

112222-dec-loc-dennis_04.JPG

Seventh grader Jaamir Henry gets a plate of Thanksgiving food after helping his class pack boxes for donation to the VA Clinic. The pre-Thanksgiving feast with students and their families is a tradition of teacher Sara Nave. 

Teacher Sara Nave wanted to get back “into the swing” of project-based learning and asked the students to brainstorm ideas for helping veterans. The food boxes were their idea, and Nave contacted the VA Clinic because she knew they would be in a position to know which clients could benefit most from the donations. Clinic staff accepted the boxes and took on the task of distributing them.

112222-dec-loc-dennis_05.JPG

Seventh graders pack boxes with Thanksgiving food for donation to the VA Clinic at Dennis Lab School in Decatur on Monday.

“We appreciate donations when they come in,” said Eva Renee Rogers, spokeswoman for the clinic. “We always try to serve our local veterans. We have a voluntary services programs and they usually go through them, in Danville. When people reach out to us locally, we make sure and keep it local and in our community, so we take care of the veterans locally.”

Nave began a tradition when teaching at Durfee Magnet School, before moving to Dennis, of having a pre-Thanksgiving meal with her students and their families at school.

“I noticed a lot of the students came from broken families,” she said. “And one of the things I wanted to do with them and their parents was a Thanksgiving feast. It's a tradition I've kept going for eight years. During the pandemic, we had to take a hiatus because we weren't allowed to do this type of thing, but this is the first year we've been given permission to do it again.”

The feast took place after the food boxes were packed up, with parents and younger siblings invited to join Nave and her class for turkey and all the trimmings.

“I love this,” Nave said. “It's my favorite thing.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

