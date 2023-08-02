DECATUR — The start of the school year for Dennis Lab School students will be delayed, Decatur Public Schools officials announced Wednesday.

The expected start date will be Tuesday, Sept. 5, and will require students to attend classes beyond the established end of the school year. The end date for Dennis students and staff will tentatively be Friday, June 14, the district said in a news release.

The rest of the district’s students will start as planned on Aug. 14.

The district began sharing the information in robocalls, text messages, emails and Facebook posts at the same time a news conference was set to begin to detail the plans.

“We know this entire process has been frustrating and has created a lot of stress for our families and our staff. We have had multiple conversations with ISBE and the Regional Office of Education regarding possible solutions, including e-learning, emergency days, and alternate locations. However, given the statutory constraints, and the logistics and availability of alternative locations, we have determined that pushing back the start of school for Dennis students is the most practical solution,” the release stated.

The district announced early in June that both Dennis Lab School buildings will be closed for the 2023-2024 school year due to structural concerns.

The Mosaic campus — the original footprint for Dennis — needs its original staircase fully repaired or replaced, consultants found. At the Kaleidoscope campus, engineers have recommended partial demolition and replacement of the original 1913 three-story building.

The fate of those buildings remains unknown.

The school will temporarily occupy Garfield Learning Academy's site, with 16 modular classrooms to be leased, adding enough space to the 15 classrooms in the building to accommodate all K-8 students.

This story will be updated.

