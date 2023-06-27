DECATUR — Dennis Lab School students will be in one location for the 2023-24 school year under a revised plan.

The school board gave district administration authority to lease modular units that will provide 16 extra classrooms which, added to the 15 classrooms already contained at Garfield Learning Academy, will house grades K-8 at that location in the upcoming school year and beyond.

Buildings and Grounds Director Kent Metzger told the board that the infrastructure modifications necessary have already begun – upgrading water, electricity and sewers – in anticipation that the board would approve the expenditures. The modular units will be two six-classroom units and one four-classroom unit, with restrooms, erected on the grounds at Garfield Learning Academy, 300 Meadow Terrace Place.

“I think it's important to let everyone know the expense associated with this decision,” said board President Bill Clevenger. “This is the commitment board and staff are making to keep Dennis as a whole and make the best of a situation that is by far not a very good situation.”

Chief Operational Officer Mike Curry said the cost depends on the length of the lease – a longer lease is a lower cost per year – but that the $2 million authorized by the board would be adequate even if the lease must be three years. That decision, he added, is not necessary before September. The vendor agreed to allow the district extra time to consider.

The district expects to need the modular units for longer than a year, and Curry's recommendation was that the board should authorize a lease of at least two years.

At a special board meeting on June 21, parents and teachers of Dennis students objected to the original proposal that would have sent Dennis seventh and eighth graders to Stephen Decatur Middle School. Though the students of Dennis have occupied two separate buildings since Dennis was expanded to two campuses in 2020 under previous Superintendent Paul Fregeau, sixth grade has been part of the middle school for a decade, and teachers, particularly, stressed the importance of the overall school culture and cohesion that depends on keeping all grades part of one program.

The district temporarily closed the two campuses May 31, a day after the classes ended for the school year, after receiving an engineer's report that showed structural issues. A week later officials announced the buildings will be closed until further notice pending a second opinion.

That second opinion, provided by Klinger & Associates, based in Quincy, indicated at the Mosaic campus, 1499 W. Main St., the original staircase spanning all floors on the north side of the building needs to be fully repaired or replaced. The structural report recommends no access to areas below, above, or adjacent to the stairs until repair or replacement is completed.

At the Kaleidoscope campus, 520 W. Wood St., the structural report recommends partial demolition and replacement of the original 1913 three-story building, and no access to the original building as well as the adjacent two-story addition until repair or replacement is completed.

During the June 21 meeting, Superintendent Rochelle Clark and members of district leadership told the board and audience that at this point, they don't yet know if those repairs are feasible, how much they might cost, or when they could be completed. The time frame would depend on finding companies with the necessary expertise.

Curry and Metzger told the board on Tuesday that they have met with three contractors, two masonry contractors and a general contractor.

“They were asked put together, in writing, a range of costs and whether it's viable to do that work and also a reasonable time frame to accomplish that work,” Curry said. “We hope to get that back and bring it back to the board with a coherent look at what we can do and the information that will allow you to make decisions.”

