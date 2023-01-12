'Desperately needed': St. Teresa students pull off school's first MLK Day celebration

DECATUR — Students at St. Teresa High School took part in the school’s first Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Thursday, and it was their peers who made it happen.

St. Teresa senior Lexi Smith, 18, was one of multiple students who helped plan, organize and run the assembly.

Smith said the event was “desperately needed for inclusion and diversity” at the school.

“I just really hope that they just get educated and learn new things that I didn't know,” Smith said of her fellow students. “We all learn things about each other and learn about different histories and everything so they can become more aware and more familiar with Black history than just a black and white version.”

The event started with a featured speaker and ended with students divided into breakout rooms where they learned more about MLK’s legacy. In one room students watched videos about MLK’s life; in another, they heard a presentation made by their peers on Black leaders from Decatur. Students also got the chance to listen and dance to music by Black artists.

The celebration came after some community leaders expressed concern about racial representation at the school.

Anthony Corey Walker, founder and CEO of the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois, said it was “unacceptable” for St. Teresa to not celebrate MLK Day, considering the large population of Black students at the school.

Walker said representatives from both the Black Chambers of Commerce of Illinois and of Decatur first approached the school about improving representation and inclusion efforts for the student body back in September.

Among the Chambers’ requests were to include more Black students in the school’s multicultural club and to honor MLK Day, Walker said. Walker called St. Teresa Principal Larry Daly “amazing” for his leadership and said all faculty at the school were open to hearing suggestions for how to better represent the student body.

Most importantly, he said, Black students at St. Teresa “did everything” to put the assembly together.

Tamarra Fuller, co-founder of the Inc. Spot and president of the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce, said she hoped the assembly would provide students a chance to learn the history behind a day they spend outside of the classroom.

“We just wanted to implement something that can help bridge gaps in the school,” Fuller said.

Lawrence Trimble, Thursday’s featured speaker, said he wants more people to see MLK Day as a chance to learn and not just take a break from work.

“Dr. King, for me, shows us that we have a responsibility to engage in helping mankind move forward,” Trimble said. “And I think that it is imperative that we use that day not only as a day off of relaxation, but it needs to be a day of reflection where we look at how we can engage in society, to look at how we can improve the quality of life for all mankind.”

Fuller said the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce is already planning to help St. Teresa students plan the event again next year.

“We’re looking for it to get bigger and better each year,” she said.

Close 1 of 12 Walker_Allie 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Allie Walker responds to a performance from the Unity Gospel Singers during the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. service at St. Patrick Catholic Church after the 27th Annual Freedom March Monday. Decatur Power Drillers 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Members of the Decatur Power Drillers head north on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive during the march. Cook_Danny 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 27th Annual Freedom March and church service in Decatur, Ill., Monday January 21, 2013 Carson_Courtney 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 27th Annual Freedom March and church service in Decatur, Ill., Monday January 21, 2013 MLK MARCH 4 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 27th Annual Freedom March and church service in Decatur, Ill., Monday January 21, 2013 MLK MARCH 3 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 27th Annual Freedom March and church service in Decatur, Ill., Monday January 21, 2013 MLK MARCH 2 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 27th Annual Freedom March and church service in Decatur, Ill., Monday January 21, 2013 MLK MARCH 1 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 27th Annual Freedom March and church service in Decatur, Ill., Monday January 21, 2013 MLK Day Marchers 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Leaders of the group leaving from Hess Park, facing, sing a unity chant as they meet marchers from Mueller Park to finish the final portion of the route together. Greenwood_Jack 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Pastor Jack Greenwood, left, greets Dell Leggions on the St. Patrick Catholic Church grounds at the end of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 27th Annual Freedom March Monday. Tyus_Rochelle 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Rochelle Tyus, foreground, and Demetrius Thomas stay close for warmth while waiting on East Marion Street to start walking in the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 27th Annual Freedom March Monday. Starks_Heaven 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 27th Annual Freedom March and church service in Decatur, Ill., Monday January 21, 2013 PHOTOS:MLK Freedom March and Service 1 of 12 Walker_Allie 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Allie Walker responds to a performance from the Unity Gospel Singers during the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. service at St. Patrick Catholic Church after the 27th Annual Freedom March Monday. Decatur Power Drillers 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Members of the Decatur Power Drillers head north on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive during the march. Cook_Danny 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 27th Annual Freedom March and church service in Decatur, Ill., Monday January 21, 2013 Carson_Courtney 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 27th Annual Freedom March and church service in Decatur, Ill., Monday January 21, 2013 MLK MARCH 4 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 27th Annual Freedom March and church service in Decatur, Ill., Monday January 21, 2013 MLK MARCH 3 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 27th Annual Freedom March and church service in Decatur, Ill., Monday January 21, 2013 MLK MARCH 2 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 27th Annual Freedom March and church service in Decatur, Ill., Monday January 21, 2013 MLK MARCH 1 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 27th Annual Freedom March and church service in Decatur, Ill., Monday January 21, 2013 MLK Day Marchers 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Leaders of the group leaving from Hess Park, facing, sing a unity chant as they meet marchers from Mueller Park to finish the final portion of the route together. Greenwood_Jack 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Pastor Jack Greenwood, left, greets Dell Leggions on the St. Patrick Catholic Church grounds at the end of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 27th Annual Freedom March Monday. Tyus_Rochelle 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling Rochelle Tyus, foreground, and Demetrius Thomas stay close for warmth while waiting on East Marion Street to start walking in the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 27th Annual Freedom March Monday. Starks_Heaven 1.21.13.jpg Herald & Review/Jim Bowling The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 27th Annual Freedom March and church service in Decatur, Ill., Monday January 21, 2013