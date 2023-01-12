 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
EDUCATION

'Desperately needed': St. Teresa students pull off school's first MLK Day celebration

  • 0
St. Teresa students celebrate MLK Day

St. Teresa High School students dance in between breakout sessions for the school's first Martin Luther King Jr. Day assembly, which was planned and run by students. 

 Taylor Vidmar

DECATUR — Students at St. Teresa High School took part in the school’s first Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration on Thursday, and it was their peers who made it happen.

St. Teresa senior Lexi Smith, 18, was one of multiple students who helped plan, organize and run the assembly.

Smith said the event was “desperately needed for inclusion and diversity” at the school. 

“I just really hope that they just get educated and learn new things that I didn't know,” Smith said of her fellow students. “We all learn things about each other and learn about different histories and everything so they can become more aware and more familiar with Black history than just a black and white version.” 

St. Teresa students learn about Black history during MLK assembly

Students at St. Teresa High School in Decatur listen to guest speaker and Decatur resident Lawrence Trimble during a special student-run assembly in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 

The event started with a featured speaker and ended with students divided into breakout rooms where they learned more about MLK’s legacy. In one room students watched videos about MLK’s life; in another, they heard a presentation made by their peers on Black leaders from Decatur. Students also got the chance to listen and dance to music by Black artists.

People are also reading…

The celebration came after some community leaders expressed concern about racial representation at the school. 

Anthony Corey Walker, founder and CEO of the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois, said it was “unacceptable” for St. Teresa to not celebrate MLK Day, considering the large population of Black students at the school. 

Walker said representatives from both the Black Chambers of Commerce of Illinois and of Decatur first approached the school about improving representation and inclusion efforts for the student body back in September.  

Students run MLK Day assembly at St. Teresa

St. Teresa senior Noah Hayes, 17, answers questions during a breakout session following the school's Martin Luther King Jr. Day assembly. Hayes was one of multiple students to help plan the celebration.

Among the Chambers’ requests were to include more Black students in the school’s multicultural club and to honor MLK Day, Walker said. Walker called St. Teresa Principal Larry Daly “amazing” for his leadership and said all faculty at the school were open to hearing suggestions for how to better represent the student body. 

Most importantly, he said, Black students at St. Teresa “did everything” to put the assembly together. 

Tamarra Fuller, co-founder of the Inc. Spot and president of the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce, said she hoped the assembly would provide students a chance to learn the history behind a day they spend outside of the classroom. 

“We just wanted to implement something that can help bridge gaps in the school,” Fuller said. 

Lawrence Trimble, Thursday’s featured speaker, said he wants more people to see MLK Day as a chance to learn and not just take a break from work.  

“Dr. King, for me, shows us that we have a responsibility to engage in helping mankind move forward,” Trimble said. “And I think that it is imperative that we use that day not only as a day off of relaxation, but it needs to be a day of reflection where we look at how we can engage in society, to look at how we can improve the quality of life for all mankind.”  

Fuller said the Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce is already planning to help St. Teresa students plan the event again next year. 

“We’re looking for it to get bigger and better each year,” she said. 

PHOTOS:MLK Freedom March and Service

1 of 12

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why California’s floods won't end its historic drought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News