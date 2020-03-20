Despite coronavirus shutdown, Decatur teachers find ways to stay connected with students

"I also included service opportunities, such as writing to someone in a nursing home since no one can visit, calling a relative that they haven’t spoken to in a while and doing a litter pick up walk when and if they can."

Merry Lanker teaches art at Stephen Decatur Middle School and “Miss Lanker's Art Page” on Facebook is packed with lessons and projects for students to do at home.

“I decided to offer 30 days of art lessons for my students and really anyone anywhere during this unprecedented time,” Lanker said. “I knew I needed to establish some sort of routine for myself to avoid melting into my couch, but I also wanted to give people some guided and meaningful art project ideas while they are social distancing at home."

She created a Google Site and linked it on my the Facebook page. Every day, she uploads the latest lesson, and she has also created a virtual gallery, so kids and parents alike can share any work created.

She said she tried to create lessons that would work for any age, not just middle school students, and included more challenging projects in a separate folder for those who wanted them.