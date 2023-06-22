DECATUR — Dennis Lab School students could possibly stay together next year after a special meeting on Wednesday where parents and teachers alike pleaded with the board to keep them in one location.

“Last night the board, as well as my staff and I, heard the appeals from Dennis Lab School staff to do everything we can to keep all Dennis grade levels together in one location,” Superintendent Rochelle Clark told the Herald & Review on Thursday. “We absolutely agree that would be ideal."

The proposal presented at the meeting by the Decatur Public Schools administration called for seventh and eighth grades to attend Stephen Decatur Middle School beginning in August, while the rest of the students would attend school at Garfield Learning Academy, 300 Meadow Terrace Place.

The board approved leasing a six-classroom modular unit to be erected on the grounds of that school to accommodate the K-6 elementary, as Garfield only contains 15 classrooms, which isn’t enough without adding the modular unit.

Clark said in order to house all students at the Garfield building, it would be necessary to obtain additional modular units, for a total of 16 extra classrooms.

"We are doing all we can to find enough modular units to place on the Garfield site to fit all Dennis students there to start school this fall," Clark said. "No matter what, we will have an update to provide to the board and our community on Tuesday night.”

A final proposal will be presented at the board's June 27 meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Keil Administration Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St., though the board does not have to approve the plan unless further expenditures are necessary.

Wednesday’s discussion about moving students came in the wake of both Dennis Lab School buildings being closed for the coming school year because of structural concerns that came to light this month.

With few options available for housing Dennis and school scheduled to begin on Aug. 14, decisions on a short-term solution have to be made quickly.

“I'm incredibly sad that seventh and eighth grade will be excluded,” said Dennis teacher Emily Kelley during the public comment portion of the meeting. “We're concerned about our entire Dennis community. We have to address the valid emotional needs of our students and families. Too many of our students live with trauma as it is, and school should be the last place they endure trauma.”

The plan, as proposed, also would end the 10-year practice of sixth grade being part of the middle school.

Having sixth grade as part of the middle school offers a chance for a “soft” transition to middle school culture, said teacher Phil Winecke, where the sixth graders learn to change classes and tackle middle school academics and culture. It’s also important to Dennis’ project-based learning model and the school’s culture that all grades are together.

Safety and security

Even if the proposal is amended, Garfield Learning Academy students will have to move to Stephen Decatur Middle School, which troubles the staff of that program.

Garfield Learning Academy serves students K-12 in an alternative learning setting, will be moved to a self-contained wing at Stephen Decatur and will not be mixed with Stephen Decatur students. The program will have its own secure entrance and different start and end times, and different lunch periods, than the Stephen Decatur students.

Stephen Decatur was built to be a high school and can accommodate 1,200 students. It was changed to a middle school in 2001 and at the most recent count, 475 middle school students are enrolled there.

Garfield teacher Krista Hudson expressed concern about having the students at Stephen Decatur, where the students often have fights, she said. One of the behavior issues students at Garfield display is a tendency to fight and she is worried about their being in that atmosphere.

She's also concerned about the lack of secure entries and exits.

"Our kids can run out, and we do have runners," she said. "Now you're putting them in a situation where they may run out and help somebody fight, or (Stephen Decatur students) may run into our area to fight. I have so many concerns and I just want you to keep them in mind."

The district has addressed fighting in schools. Clark has made several appeals to families to assist with discipline of students and the board has approved the expulsions of a number of students who were causing problems in Decatur schools. The district also hired Valdimir Talley Jr. to oversee security in Decatur buildings and to ramp up the number of cameras and security measures to cut down on the number of incidents.

Security is also a concern for educators at the other impacted schools.

“I do hope that the district puts security in place so that all the students are safe, not just the Stephen Decatur Middle School kids, but also the alternative kids feel safe in that environment,” said Olivia Triplett, a third grade teacher at Dennis Lab School.

The transition process

Charnae Anderson’s son attends Dennis Lab School and will start second grade in the fall.

Anderson works for the school district, so she has access to before and after school care. While a commute to Garfield is “not that bad” for her family, Anderson said, it could hit some of their neighbors hard.

“For the families that walk in that neighborhood and walk to the schools, I believe that will have a bigger impact because this school (Garfield) is about ten miles from where they’re used to going,” she said.

Anderson isn’t concerned about a new commute, but her son is still upset about having to move schools and switch up his routine.

“He’s scared,” she said. “He doesn’t know anything about the new building. He keeps asking, How's the park going to be? And is he going to get a new teacher not from Dennis? Like, are they bringing in new people?”

Human Resources is examining staff licensure and working on plans for the move and if changes would be needed, said Deanne Hillman, director of labor relations. The district is consulting with the Decatur Education Association. DEA President Chrissy Petitt said earlier this week that teachers would retain their positions unless cuts were necessary, which has not been suggested.

“If they were hired to teach third grade at Dennis, they will teach third grade at Dennis, wherever the physical location is,” Petitt said.

Transparency

Communication and transparency from district administration and the board of education has been less than ideal, said Katelyn West, a second grade teacher at Dennis.

West said many teachers heard rumblings the district was leaning toward a plan involving Garfield and Stephen Decatur schools before any such plan was officially addressed or confirmed by administration.

Dennis, Garfield and Stephen Decatur schools teachers then began piecing together the puzzle when they logged into an online meeting earlier this week.

“We had a staff meeting that was called on Monday, and it told us in the (login) bar — this is how we kind of found out about it — in the bar, it was like, which affected school are you from? Because you had to submit a form to go into it,” West said. “And it said the three schools, and so we heard from there, oh, these are the potentially affected schools. So it wasn't a whole lot of communication.”

West said she feels like issues with the Dennis school buildings get ignored by administration until it’s too late.

Dennis teachers and faculty had been pushing for a completely new school building back before the doomed Lincoln Park plan failed last summer and well before the superintendent visited Dennis School earlier this year to evaluate the school’s needs.

After the Lincoln Park plan fell through, West said, district administration apparently gave up

“Prior to her (Dr. Clark) coming to the building, we had talked about Dennis as a whole K-8 building, just scrapping both of the Dennis buildings and becoming a new one. And we were told to grieve that loss; it was never going to happen,” West said.

Yet structural concerns in the building were “not news” for Dennis staff, she said.

“We have urgency in some situations and some not so much in others,” she added.

A permanent solution

While the immediate priority is to get students situated for the coming school year, district administration also has to begin working on a permanent solution. Clark said the advice from the structural engineers who examined both campuses was that the staircase at the Mosaic campus, Dennis’ original building at 1499 W. Main St., needs to be fully repaired or replaced. At the Kaleidoscope campus, 520 W. Wood St., they recommend a partial demolition and replacement of the original 1913 building.

Those are the most immediate and dangerous issues at those buildings, Clark said, and until the district can secure the services of an experienced masonry expert, get bids on costs for repair, and determine if repairs are the best route to take, a permanent plan cannot be made.

“These are buildings well over a century old,” said Kent Metzger, director of buildings and grounds. “When these were built 100 plus years ago, plans were a dozen sheets (as compared to today’s much bigger sets of blueprints). A lot of the construction was done by craftsmen. The true condition of these buildings is not well known.”

Demolition of the recommended areas might well uncover more problems, he said.

“This is unique situation,” he said. “We have to seek out information, not only from architects and engineers, but masonry restoration experts, and figure out the cost and time it takes to do it. We don't want to rush into the process. If it costs a small number of dollars, we can move quickly. If it’s large (costs), we have to consider what to do.”

Board member Al Scheider said he doesn’t know anything about construction, but wanted to know why repairs couldn’t be pursued with the goal of getting at least the Mosaic building operational again quickly.

The problem with that, said Clark, is that removing the stairs to replace them might well cause a ceiling or wall to collapse, unless an expert determines the safest process for doing so. It’s not just a matter of tearing out the problem area.

“I understand this hurts, I get it,” she said during Wednesday’s meeting.

“You're not the only one thinking about what could have happened,” she added, choking up. “I’m asking you to be patient and let us do our job.”

Construction materials are not readily available, nor are construction companies, who are booked sometimes many months in advance. Some construction materials take as long as a year to arrive after an order because of supply chain problems and high demand, said board President Bill Clevenger.

“I think realistically, we’re probably looking at a year out of the building and hope we can repair that building,” he said.

Next steps

Triplett said she’s happy a majority of Dennis students and faculty would get to stay together under the plan proposed at Wednesday’s meeting.

But she’s also hopeful the district will consider expanding the number of mobile school units at Garfield so that all Dennis K-8 students could stay together at the same property.

Regardless of what the school board ultimately ends up approving, Triplett thinks the Dennis community is resilient.

“I feel like we will come back from this and be a family again,” she said.

