DECATUR — By helping others in the community, senior citizens can also help themselves.

“Community involvement is very important," said Kathy Walters, Macon County coordinator for Dove, Inc. "To know what the needs are and just to show our appreciation, our volunteers really enjoy being involved. And it lets them know what’s going on in the community.”

Staff from Dove, Inc.’s Retired Senior Volunteer Program spent Thursday morning filling bags with treats for local first responders and backpacks for American Dreamer STEM Academy students. The September 11 Day of Service Project is a RSVP program through AmeriCorps.

The items were donated by RSVP volunteers as well as Dove staff and others from the community. According to the RSVP staff, seniors want to stay active.

“And we like to keep them engaged,” Walters said. “That’s part of what AmeriCorps does.”

Approximately 300 Macon and DeWitt county police officers, sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical technicians will receive small bags filled with treats such as candy, a notebook, pens and hand sanitizers.

“But there’s a lot of snacks,” said Angie Williams, RSVP program director. “There’s a lot of assorted little goodies to show our appreciation for our first responders.”

Sixty backpacks were recently donated to Dove’s children’s clothing room. Although Decatur students benefited from previous backpack giveaways before the school year began, organizers of the September 11 Day of Service Project wanted to address the need to help schools with older children, especially later in the year. “Kids in the middle of the school year will lose backpacks, or they’ll get torn up or dropped,” Williams said. “We’re giving them directly to the school, so they’ll know exactly who needs those.”

Along with the backpacks, folders, notebooks, pencil cases, pencils and pens were donated by volunteers. Tissues and hand sanitizers will also be donated for the teachers to use in the classroom throughout the year.

The packages and backpacks will be distributed to law enforcement and American Dreamer STEM Academy next week.

The RSVP project honors the first responders during a significant time in America’s history, Williams said.

“We honor them for the danger that they’re in,” she said. “We figured the community would want to show their appreciation.”

