Drive-through YMCA Backpack Attack set for Saturday in Decatur
Drive-through YMCA Backpack Attack set for Saturday in Decatur

DECATUR — The annual YMCA Backpack Attack event, which provides school supplies to students in kindergarten through sixth grade, will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Decatur Family YMCA.

This year’s event will be different, in that it will be drive-through only because of coronavirus restrictions. Past events have included a host of events inside and outside the Y building, 220 W. McKinley Ave.

There will be 2,100 backpacks filled with grade specific school supplies beginning at 9 a.m. It is scheduled to run through 1 p.m. or until all backpacks have been distributed.

Recipients are required to stay in their vehicles and a parent/guardian will need to be present with the child(ren) to receive a free backpack.

