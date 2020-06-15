Eagle Scout project benefits Three Sisters Garden

He contacted Allison Raiha, director of nutrition and wellness services at Crossing, and they discussed what he could do to help out and they settled on the signs and the booth. The bulletin board on the booth gives the story of the garden's name, based on a legend from the Illiniwek Native Americans who once lived in Illinois. Women in the group were the gardeners, who raised the produce to supplement the meat from animals killed by hunters, and of that produce, corn, beans and pumpkins (the “three sisters”) were primary staples. A tray holds parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme plants to allow the people who visit to see the herbs growing, as the garden itself, cultivated by people in the rehabilitation facility who are learning job and life skills by caring for it, teaches about fresh foods.