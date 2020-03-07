Eagle Scout's project benefits Decatur's Turtle Trail Garden

MASH fans will recall the sign in the camp with pointers aiming in different directions with the names of cities on each, and the motivational sign that Josh made for the garden is like that. The top sign says “In our garden, we learn to …” and the others says “predict,” “plan,” “weed and water” and so on.

Josh has not yet settled on a career, but he knows he wants it to be heavy on science and has already decided to major in that in college.

“They'll have (the sundial) out in the garden, but they'll also be able to make one they can take home with them,” Lee said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It's adjusted to longitude depending on where you are,” Josh said.

One of the requirements for the Eagle project is to choose something that benefits the community, and the Scout must work with his project beneficiary to ensure that the project is needed and wanted, as well as something safe and well-planned. The proposal must be approved through several steps before the Scout gets approval to proceed.