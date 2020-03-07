Eagle Scout's project benefits Decatur's Turtle Trail Garden

DECATUR – The process to becoming an Eagle Scout is daunting, to say the least.
Josh Liu, a senior at Mount Zion High School, is a member of Troop 43, which meets at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, and has been a Scout since he was a small boy in Cub Scouts. His Eagle project was to create benches, a learning post and signs identifying where different crops are planted for the Kids Club Garden next to First United Methodist Church, 201 W. North St. in Decatur. He also made a sundial so children could learn about those.
“They do a lot of recycling and a lot of projects with the kids in Decatur,” Josh said.
“I think part of it, when we've talked sometimes, because of the connection with good health, Kids Club is unique,” said Tim Lee, assistant scoutmaster who was Josh's Eagle project coach. “It's a way to teach the children how to grow healthy food and how to incorporate it into their diet. Josh's dad is a surgeon, and it's an example of how there's a lot of things (Dr. Liu) has to deal with that if people took care of themselves (he wouldn't), and aspects of better nutrition.”
MASH fans will recall the sign in the camp with pointers aiming in different directions with the names of cities on each, and the motivational sign that Josh made for the garden is like that. The top sign says “In our garden, we learn to …” and the others says “predict,” “plan,” “weed and water” and so on.
Josh has not yet settled on a career, but he knows he wants it to be heavy on science and has already decided to major in that in college.
“They'll have (the sundial) out in the garden, but they'll also be able to make one they can take home with them,” Lee said.
A Richland Community College class held competitions to give $1,000 to 7 area high schools. Here's what happened.
You have free articles remaining.
“It's adjusted to longitude depending on where you are,” Josh said.
One of the requirements for the Eagle project is to choose something that benefits the community, and the Scout must work with his project beneficiary to ensure that the project is needed and wanted, as well as something safe and well-planned. The proposal must be approved through several steps before the Scout gets approval to proceed.
“It can't just be for a person,” Josh said. “It has to benefit an organization. And it has to be substantial.”
On top of the project, the Scout must be active in his troop for six months at the Life level and earn 21 merit badges, with 13 specific badges required and eight optional badges. Some of those badges require weeks or months of work to earn, such as personal fitness and developing a family budget.
He must serve in leadership positions in his troop, participate in a Scoutmaster conference, complete a board review and prepare a statement of his ambitions, life purpose and a list of positions held in his religious institution, school, camp, community or other organization during which he has demonstrated leadership.
“All of those are to help them develop personal habits and learn essential skills,” Lee said.
_____________________________________________________________
25 photos of Mount Zion people and places from our archives
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
History Corner: A Look Back
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter