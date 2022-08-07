Early Bird Kiwanis Club of Decatur gives funds to local nonprofits

DECATUR — The Early Bird Kiwanis Club of Decatur announced on Sunday they will distribute financial contributions to six nonprofit organizations to support activities and programming toward youth, going along with their mission of “Serving the Children of the World.”
• Good Samaritan Inn, $500, providing meals to children of the Decatur community.
• Baby Talk, $500, providing age-appropriate books to be given away to children during program activities.
• Children’s Museum of Illinois, $300, funding for themed books that were given away to children during the Storybook Shindig event.
• Salvation Army, $250, supporting various programs offered to children of the community.
• Kiwanis International Children’s Fund, $125, supporting grants to community clubs that wish to change children’s lives with emphasis on health care, education and leadership development.
• Camp Grenada, $125, providing snacks and drinks to children with diabetes during their camp experience at Allerton Park.
