Early childhood training available through Workforce Investment Solutions

“Even prior to COVID, there was an enormous decline of people going into the early childhood profession,” said Amy Steck, owner of Kids-n-Fitness centers in Decatur. “It just isn't happening. So we've been struggling to find employees and qualified employees.”

Thanks to a $25,000 grant to Workforce Investment Solutions from the Community Foundation of Macon County, people interested in the field can get a start.

“We work to help job seekers as well as employers,” said Rocki Wilkerson, executive director of Workforce Investment Solutions. “It's critical to address certain issues that make it difficult to return to work or to go to work. I believe that having excellent child care for our children is critical in order to assist our families with going back to work or with starting to work.”

The eight-week program, which will begin in February, will teach candidates about the child care industry and prepare them for entry-level positions, said Juliette Sneed, who will teach the class.

Once they have successfully completed the class, they will be able to go to work in local child care centers and, if they choose, take classes at Richland Community College leading to certification in early childhood. They'll also receive a stipend while they're taking the Bridge class.

With more workers staffing centers, more people will be able to enroll their children in the centers so they, too, can go to work.

“This is under the adult education department, the consortium that is Workforce Investment Solutions and adult education through Richland,” Wilkerson said. “The whole idea is to encourage them to complete some training so we can get them into entry-level positions. We can't get families back to work until we have adequate child care.”

In addition, the early childhood years are critical to give kids a good start when they go to school, said Natalie Back, executive director of the Community Foundation, which is why the foundation wanted to help. A big part of workforce development is attracting young families to the area and those families need quality childcare, she said.

Information sessions will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, Thursday, Jan. 12 and Monday, Jan. 16 at Workforce Investment Solutions, 757 W. Pershing Road. The first class will be on Feb. 6. Call 217-875-8751.