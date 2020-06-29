Eastern Illinois University announces change to test-optional admissions

CHARLESTON — Traditional college admission test scores won't be required for admission to Eastern Illinois University next year.
The option to not submitting ACT or SAT scores for admission consideration were included in the changes the university announced on Monday.
The changes also included no fee to apply for admission to EIU for the fall 2021 semester.
A news release from EIU said the decision follows some uncertainty about whether testing for the ACT and SAT will be available because of ongoing restrictions in connection with the coronavirus outbreak.
“We don’t want any of EIU’s future applicants to feel hamstrung by circumstances far outside their control,” university Vice President for Enrollment Management Josh Norman said in the release.
“Research shows that the costs and inaccessibility of test preparation resources and courses often inhibit minority and low-income students," Normal said. "Providing equity in access to the superior education offered at EIU is part of our mission, and a substantive part of this shift in our admissions processes.”
The release said admission applications for the fall 2021 semester can begin Wednesday with no application fee until Oct. 15.
Applications with no test scores will be accepted if the student has a 3.3 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, along with college prep work, the release said. Those with GPAs of 2.5 to 3.29 will be reviewed for eligibility, it said.
Students can still submit applications with tests scores to be evaluated using EIU's standard admissions criteria, according to the release. It said the minimum for those requirements are a 2.5 GPA and an ACT score of 18 or SAT score of 960.
The release said Eastern's change follows a national trend that includes other universities in Illinois implementing test-optional admission requirements.
The release also said more information about attending EIU, including its test-optional policy and related scholarship opportunities, to schedule a virtual campus visit or apply for fall 2021 admission is available at www.eiu.edu/admissions.
PHOTOS: The EIU campus through the years
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.