Eastern Illinois University announces change to test-optional admissions

CHARLESTON — Traditional college admission test scores won't be required for admission to Eastern Illinois University next year.

The option to not submitting ACT or SAT scores for admission consideration were included in the changes the university announced on Monday.

The changes also included no fee to apply for admission to EIU for the fall 2021 semester.

A news release from EIU said the decision follows some uncertainty about whether testing for the ACT and SAT will be available because of ongoing restrictions in connection with the coronavirus outbreak.

“We don’t want any of EIU’s future applicants to feel hamstrung by circumstances far outside their control,” university Vice President for Enrollment Management Josh Norman said in the release.

“Research shows that the costs and inaccessibility of test preparation resources and courses often inhibit minority and low-income students," Normal said. "Providing equity in access to the superior education offered at EIU is part of our mission, and a substantive part of this shift in our admissions processes.”