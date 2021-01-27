Eastern Illinois University announces spring enrollment increase

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University showed a 13% increase in enrollment since the end of the last school year, largely because of dual-credit programs, the university announced Wednesday.

A news release from EIU said the 10-day enrollment for the semester that began earlier this month was 8,630 and included a smaller increase in continuing and returning students.

The total increase was 1,009 students from the end of the 2020 spring semester, the release said.

It included a 2% increase in continuing students, but the university’s new dual-credit program “contributed the most significant growth,” according to the release.

The new enrollment figures also followed a 9% increase during the last two years, the release stated.

In the release, university President David Glassman said the increased enrollment reflects a “stellar reputation for student success” along with “academic excellence and financial stewardship.”