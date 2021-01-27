Eastern Illinois University announces spring enrollment increase

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University showed a 13% increase in enrollment since the end of the last school year, largely because of dual-credit programs, the university announced Wednesday.
A news release from EIU said the 10-day enrollment for the semester that began earlier this month was 8,630 and included a smaller increase in continuing and returning students.
The total increase was 1,009 students from the end of the 2020 spring semester, the release said.
It included a 2% increase in continuing students, but the university’s new dual-credit program “contributed the most significant growth,” according to the release.
The new enrollment figures also followed a 9% increase during the last two years, the release stated.
In the release, university President David Glassman said the increased enrollment reflects a “stellar reputation for student success” along with “academic excellence and financial stewardship.”
“Students and their families continue to recognize the remarkable value we provide, as well as the safety and security of our residential campus and local community,” Glassman said. “I am extremely proud of our faculty, staff and students.”
Eastern’s enrollment strategy includes dual-credit partnerships with Illinois high schools, which allow college-bound students to earn college credits while in high school, the release said.
The programs are “highly advantageous” because they reduce student costs, speed up degree completions and help students transition to college life, EIU Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management Josh Norman said in the release.
The dual-credit programs were created to “build strategic, efficient onramps” for students who will attend EIU, Norman said.
He also said the increase reflects success in recruiting and retaining students while facing “unique circumstances” with the coronavirus pandemic.
Eastern returned to in-person attendance as part of its plan with the new semester, after switching to online instruction only from the Thanksgiving break until the end of the fall semester.
In the release, Norman said EIU responded quickly to student needs because of the pandemic.
The release said using 10th-day enrollment figures is a “nationally accepted standard” for tracking university and college enrollments.
Several of EIU’s 10-day enrollment reports are available online, with the current report added when complete, at eiu.edu/ir/tenth_day_enrollment.php.
