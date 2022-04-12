Eastern Illinois University creates Lincoln College transfer plan

The entrance to Lincoln College is shown on the morning of March 31, the day after the planned closure was announced.
CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University has announced plans to be a transfer and
teach-out partner for Lincoln College.
In a Tuesday press release, EIU said that Lincoln students will have increased flexibility and assistance in creating a path to transfer to the university. Eastern is also waiving application fees for Lincoln students.
Lincoln College announced late last month it plans to close in May at the end of its spring semester. The announcement means any students not graduating in May will need to find another institution if they plan to continue pursuing a degree. It has also led to a social media campaign by alumni, donors, students, employees and community members to seek out a major donor.
More information about Eastern's transfer process for Lincoln College students can be found at
www.eiu.edu/transfer/lincolncollege.php.
Eastern joins other central Illinois colleges and universities in offering agreements with Lincoln College transfer students, including
Eureka College, Millikin University and Illinois Wesleyan University.
Area college and university presidents react to Lincoln College closure
Keith Cornille
"We’re saddened to hear the news that Lincoln College will be ceasing academic programming following their current Spring semester. Heartland and Lincoln College have maintained a good relationship throughout the years. Like Heartland, Lincoln College has a strong history serving our community in Lincoln, Bloomington-Normal and throughout the region. We appreciate Dr. Gerlach’s leadership as President of Lincoln College, and his help to facilitate the strong transfer partnership we have had with the institution.” - Heartland College President Keith Cornille.
Silas McCormick
"Like so many others, we were deeply saddened to learn that Lincoln College will close in May. Our first classes were held on the campus of Lincoln College in the fall of 1944. Since that time, Lincoln College has been a neighbor, a friend, and an integral part of our community. For our entire existence we've shared faculty, students, the Lincoln community, and countless errant visitors who thought they were us or vice versa. It's hard to imagine that they won't be with us come fall. We love the Lincoln College family, we're praying for them, and if there's anything we can do to help, we want to do that." - Lincoln Christian University President Silas McCormick
Georgia Nugent
"We are saddened to learn of Lincoln College's closing as a result of challenges that mounted for this transformative institution of higher learning. These are sobering realities for all of us in higher education who face a changing landscape. As our colleagues at Lincoln College work to support their students with transitional services, we at Illinois Wesleyan – as will our fellow institutions – are working to create opportunities for a seamless transfer to carry forward Lincoln students' educational goals." - Illinois Wesleyan University President Georgia Nugent
Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy
"I was saddened at the announcement of Lincoln College’s closure after more than a century and a half of service. We at Illinois State University extend our thoughts to the college community, and the City of Lincoln. The Illinois State University community will help the students, faculty, and staff of Lincoln College in any way we can as they face this difficult time." - Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy
Jamel Wright
"I was saddened at the announcement of Lincoln College’s closure after more than a century and a half of service. We at Illinois State University extend our thoughts to the college community, and the City of Lincoln. The Illinois State University community will help the students, faculty, and staff of Lincoln College in any way we can as they face this difficult time." - Eureka College President Jamel Wright
James Reynolds mug, Millikin
"Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by the sudden closure of Lincoln College, an institution that has served as a pillar of higher education in Central Illinois for many years. Millikin owes a debt of gratitude to Lincoln College, who in 1901, merged with Millikin as it was just establishing itself so that we could be chartered by the State of Illinois. Our two colleges were partners until the mid-1950s. We are proud to be one of a limited number of institutions asked to partner with Lincoln College to serve their students with their transfer needs. Millikin offers nearly all of the same academic programs as Lincoln and aims to make the transfer process as seamless as possible.” - Millikin University President Jim Reynolds
