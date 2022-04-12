Eastern Illinois University creates Lincoln College transfer plan

In a Tuesday press release, EIU said that Lincoln students will have increased flexibility and assistance in creating a path to transfer to the university. Eastern is also waiving application fees for Lincoln students.

Lincoln College announced late last month it plans to close in May at the end of its spring semester. The announcement means any students not graduating in May will need to find another institution if they plan to continue pursuing a degree. It has also led to a social media campaign by alumni, donors, students, employees and community members to seek out a major donor.