Eastern Illinois University faculty union chapter opposes reopening plan

CHARLESTON — The union representing Eastern Illinois University faculty is opposing the university’s plan to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The position of the EIU chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois is that the plan isn’t safe enough and won’t provide enough information about the presence of the virus, a statement from the union said.

The plan places “more responsibility on individuals than it does on the university” to prevent the spread of the virus, EIU English professor Jeannie Ludlow, the chapter’s president, said in the statement.

In a statement in response, the university said it is “committed to providing the best possible learning experience” while taking several safety measures to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

EIU is scheduled to start its fall term on Aug. 24 with a combination of in-person class attendance and online instruction.

The university’s plan, which can be viewed online at eiu.edu/covid, also addresses student and employee testing for the virus, face masks requirements and more.