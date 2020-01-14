Eastern Illinois University program to address Illinois teacher shortage

Gatrell said the Accelerators Program would not be possible without a stable state budget and the support of the Illinois legislature, noting the presence of District 110 Rep. Chris Miller, R-Oakland, at the press conference. Golden Apple has reported that the General Assembly approved $750,000 in funding for year one of the program in May and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill.

Alan Mather, president of Golden Apple, said they have found during their 32 years of supporting teacher development that educators who are recruited from a community are more likely to return there and serve long term. Consequently, he said, the Accelerators Program will try to recruit many of its teacher candidates from communities that are most in need, including in Central Illinois.

"We not only need to fill the bucket with new teachers. We need to patch the holes," Mather said of teacher recruitment.

Among those in attendance Tuesday was Kristen Kendrick-Weikle, who was chosen this week to become superintendent at McLean County Unit 5. She was superintendent of Warrensburg-Latham schools.