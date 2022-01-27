Eastern Illinois University reports slight dip in spring enrollment

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University officials report a "negligible" decrease in enrollment for spring 2022 classes compared to spring 2021.

After three years of growth at Eastern, enrollment in spring classes this year is 2.4% lower than last year.

“We’ve been very fortunate that the relationships we create with prospective and incoming students have helped us continue to grow through the pandemic,” said Josh Norman, associate vice president for Enrollment Management. “To know we are managing our enrollment in such a positive way against the challenge of the pandemic I think says so much about who we are as an institution and our deep commitment to our students.”

According to official 10th-day data from the university, spring 2022 enrollment sits at 8,423 students, about 207 fewer than last year. Norman cites a reconfiguration of dual-enrollment classes as a contributing factor to the decrease. Without that change, he said, enrollment would actually have been higher than last year.

Several categories showed growth in new incoming student populations from spring 2021 to spring 2022. They included new transfer students: up 12.3% (representing 21 additional enrollments); new graduate students: up 65% (representing 143 additional enrollments); and new international students: up 270% (representing 173 additional enrollments).

“What the data continues to tell us is that EIU is doing a phenomenal job recruiting and retaining students from semester to semester and from year to year—even through a pandemic,” Norman said.

