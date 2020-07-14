Eastern Illinois University sees 1st on-campus COVID-19 case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — A person who lives or works on the Eastern Illinois University campus has tested positive for COVID-19, the university announced.

The person, who was tested on Saturday, is the first from "the EIU campus community" to be found with the disease caused by the coronavirus, the announcement said.

It said the person was on the EIU campus on Saturday and was quarantined by Sunday evening after the test results were available.

The announcement said privacy requirements prevented the university from providing more specific information about the person and his or her connection to EIU.

It also said the Coles County Health Department is working to identify people with whom the person had contact. It said the department will provide each person identified with quarantine instructions.

The university's announcement also encouraged the continued use of face masks, social distancing, hand washing and other measures to help prevent the spread of the virus.