Eastern Illinois University students adapting to COVID-19 precautions, class format changes

However, Cox said her feelings changed on the first day of classes when she realized all the precautions that EIU has put into place. She said these include ensuring that all students are sitting at least 6 feet apart in the classroom, dismissing students from class by rows, and ensuring they have masks and are using hand sanitizer.

"After seeing all these changes they have put into place, it has made me feel like there is potential for EIU to finish out the semester having face-to-face classes," Cox said. She added that she is enrolled in two hybrid in-person/online classes, and appreciates that instructors are trying their best to make class as “normal” as possible.

Senior digital media technologies major Justin Richards of Oblong said he is taking three online classes and two hybrid online/in-person. Richards said he prefers the hybrid format because it's easier to ask instructors follow-up question in-person right when he needs the information instead of emailing them later.

Richards said, as a person with asthma, it is not always easy for him to wear a mask any time that he is outside of his residence hall room. Richards said he sometimes forgets to wear a mask until he is heading downstairs, so he has to quickly go back to his room and get it while covering his mouth and nose with his shirt.