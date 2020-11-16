Eastern Illinois University to go with online instruction only after Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University will move to online instruction only after the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday break.
An email university President David Glassman sent to students and employees on Monday said the move was "an effort to do our part to reduce the rising levels of COVID-19 transmissions throughout the state."
Students will have to option of returning to campus after next week's break but online learning will be in place for the rest of the semester, Glassman said. In-person class attendance is currently scheduled to return when the spring semester begins Jan. 11.
Glassman also said the university's spring break has been canceled for the current school year and will be replaced with five "personal wellness days."
He said the days will be scheduled over the course of the spring semester and no required academic activity will take place during those days. The dates will be announced as soon as possible in order for spring semester planning to take place, he said.
Support Local Journalism
The decision mirrored how EIU officials addressed the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March, when the university extended spring break by one week then finished the semester with online learning. In-person student attendance returned when the current semester began in August.
In his announcement Monday, Glassman said Eastern's residence halls, student apartments and dining centers, as well as Booth Library, the Martin Luther King Jr. Union and student support offices will remain open.
They will operate following coronavirus guidelines from the university, state and federal government, the announcement said. There will be no refunds of tuition or other fees, it said.
Also in the announcement, university officials urged all students to take all materials needed to complete the semester home with them during the holiday break as a "precautionary measure."
FLASHBACK: Check out 290 big artists that played at EIU
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!