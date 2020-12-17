Eastern Illinois University to host 'virtual' commencements Saturday

"This is very different and has more of a commencement feel," Rich said of Saturday's virtual ceremonies.

There will also be a repeat of a "very popular" feature of the spring's graduation recognition, he added. Graduating students can submit photos of themselves in their caps and gowns that will be posted on EIU's Facebook page, he said.

Also, the company that provides the caps and gowns is allowing the students to keep them until May so they'll have time to wear them during personal celebrations, Rich also said.

Graduating students who aren't able to attend in-person ceremonies because of the pandemic or for any reason are welcome to return the Eastern to take part in a future ceremony, he said.

Four similar but slightly different virtual ceremonies will be available Saturday, one for each of the university's colleges.

There will be video speeches during each from Glassman, university Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jay Gatrell, and graduate school Dean Ryan Hendrickson.