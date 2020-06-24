Eastern Illinois University to resume face-to-face instruction in the fall
Eastern Illinois University to resume face-to-face instruction in the fall

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University plans to resume face-to-face instruction in fall after having offered only online classes since mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Eastern reported via social media that it will have "specific, actionable guidelines in place to enhance everyone's safety across campus" in preparation for the upcoming fall semester. The university reported that it is preparing to send an email this week to all students and employees summarizing the measures that it its taking to mitigate COVID-19 risks on campus throughout the 2020-2021 academic year.

"Students and employees also can expect to receive a detailed Campus Guidebook in a few weeks, which will provide all the information and guidelines for our safe return to campus this fall," Eastern reported. 

