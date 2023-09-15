DECATUR — The 1964 MacArthur High School graduating class still has a bond they won’t let break.

Their classmate, Army 1st Lieutenant Loren “Doug” Hagen, died in 1971 while serving in the Vietnam War while attempting to locate his best friend and fellow MacArthur classmate, Al Boyer. More than 50 years after his death, Hagen continues to be honored by his classmates.

“Doug was ornery, but he was a great guy,” said friend Steve Pyle.

On Friday, a check totaling $6,601.11 was presented to the Doug Hagen Scholarship Fund with several of the dollars donated by the Class of 1964. “We had funds left over from the class reunions,” said Bob “Chevy” Reynolds. “We’ve lost a lot of classmates and decided to donate the money.”

Contributing to this scholarship was especially touching for Reynolds. “When I wrote my check for this, I put the stamp on it. The stamp said Freedom,” he said. “I bawled like a baby.”

The funds pushed the balance of the scholarship fund past the threshold so that the scholarship will be funded in perpetuity, according to the organizers.

“We created the scholarship as one of the ways to ensure that Doug’s stories will never be lost in MacArthur and the Decatur community,” said Bret Robertson, the chairman of the History of the Heartland.

Other community fundraising events, such as the Cruise 11 to Remember 9-11 car show in Decatur, have contributed to the scholarship.

Graduating MacArthur High School students involved in leadership activities are eligible for the annual $500 scholarship.

Hagen received the Medal of Honor posthumously. As a Green Beret, he and his team were assigned to collect intelligence in Ashau Valley in South Vietnam and were ambushed, outnumbered 107 to 1. When Hagen left cover to check on a team member who had been hit, he was killed. Eight of the 14 team members survived and were extracted safely.

Along with Haden and his friend Boyer, whose remains were found in 2016, the class of 1964 lost two other classmates, Mike Kelley and Mike Elben, during the Vietnam War.

Boyer and Haden were buried next to one another in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

In 2015, MacArthur High School honored Hagen and his contribution to the country and the school with a plaque stationed in the west entrance.

Although the plaque bears Hagen's name, the class also remembers others from the class who died during the war. "It was to give honor to the others,” Pyle said.

Several of his classmates gathered at the plaque during the check presentation.

“Their class reunion fund and individual gifts from classmates are the source of $6,600 of this gift,” said Ayn Owens, History of the Heartland founder.

“The additional $1.11 was added by a homeless lady who attended the Cruise 11 Car Show downtown last Sunday and donated because her father was a Vietnam veteran,” Owens said. “She saw Hagen’s picture, read his story and was touched.”

