Education briefs

Argenta-Oreana schools
OREANA — Argenta-Oreana School District will be offering a free screening for preschool aged children from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, March 19, at the Argenta-Oreana elementary school, 400 W. South St., Oreana.
Residents of the school district with young children may participate. Parents or guardians planning to enroll their children in the Pre-K program must attend the screening. The child must be at least three years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020.
To schedule an appointment, call (217) 468-2121.
Baby TALK
OREANA — Baby TALK will provide a free screening for babies and toddlers from 8:30 to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. , Thursday, April 9, at the Argenta-Oreana elementary school, 400 W. South St., Oreana.
To register for the screening, call (217) 468-2121.
Maroa-Forsyth Middle School
DECATUR — Maroa-Forsyth Middle School Mathletes won the Central Illinois Mathcounts competition on Feb. 8 at Millikin University.
Members of the team consisted of Arnav Kolluru, Isabella Nilles, Saarah Qureshi and Usman Qureshi.
The students will compete at the State Mathcounts Competition on March 7 at Joliet Junior College.
Millikin University
DECATUR — Millikin University School of Theatre and Dance will launch the Bachelor of Arts in Theatre and Performance Studies degree program in the Fall of 2020. The new degree will replace the current Bachelor of Arts in Theatre degree program.
Students will continue to take courses such as acting, directing, design and theater history, but may add courses in advanced play analysis, devised theater and performance studies.
MacArthur High School
DECATUR — The MacArthur High School Orchestra will be recording two Christmas songs for the 2020 holiday season. The recordings, "O Santa Notte (O Holy Night)" and a traditional Sardinian Christmas song, will be recorded with the Collegium Karalitanum from Italy.
Although the two ensembles never met, the musicians have recorded together during the 2019 Christmas season with "Astro Del Ciel" and "Tu Scendi Dalle Stelle." The Decatur tracks were sent to Italy via email, where the vocals will be added to the orchestra's recordings.