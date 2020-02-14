Education briefs

The students will compete at the State Mathcounts Competition on March 7 at Joliet Junior College.

Millikin University

DECATUR — Millikin University School of Theatre and Dance will launch the Bachelor of Arts in Theatre and Performance Studies degree program in the Fall of 2020. The new degree will replace the current Bachelor of Arts in Theatre degree program.

Students will continue to take courses such as acting, directing, design and theater history, but may add courses in advanced play analysis, devised theater and performance studies.

MacArthur High School

DECATUR — The MacArthur High School Orchestra will be recording two Christmas songs for the 2020 holiday season. The recordings, "O Santa Notte (O Holy Night)" and a traditional Sardinian Christmas song, will be recorded with the Collegium Karalitanum from Italy.

Although the two ensembles never met, the musicians have recorded together during the 2019 Christmas season with "Astro Del Ciel" and "Tu Scendi Dalle Stelle." The Decatur tracks were sent to Italy via email, where the vocals will be added to the orchestra's recordings.