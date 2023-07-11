FORSYTH — Malachi Farmwald, 11, and his brother Chase, 10, joined brothers Drew, 10, and Drake Wentworth, 11, in creating a surprise dish with ingredients given to them by professional cooks.

The finished result was stuffed peppers the boys titled the Mona Lisa.

“We had to cook the meat first,” Malachi said.

“Then we layered the meat, then olives, tomatoes,” Chase said.

On Tuesday afternoon, University of Illinois Extension hosted a food challenge for children ages 10-18 at the Forsyth Public Library. Six groups were given a choice of several ingredients; however, they had to use one secret ingredient, a bell pepper.

This is the second year Ben Steele, U of I Extension youth development educator, has hosted the event in the Forsyth Library.

“The kids do such a good job of staying safe,” he said. “And they are so enthusiastic.”

The children were given the opportunity to win waffle makers and other 4-H swag.

Maren Steal and sisters Khadijah and Fatima Abdul-Rahman brought home the top prizes.

Judges included Steele, Millikin University Executive Chef Brian Pehr and 4-H youth development coordinators Cortney Benton and Marisa Capps.

While a bell pepper was a must for their dish, the other ingredients included items found in many kitchens, such as cheeses, spices, fresh produce, canned fruit, beans, and vegetables, flour, sugar and tortillas.

The day began with a food safety and nutrition discussion by Pehr. “We try to cover our bases,” Steele said.

Judges explained what they will be critiquing: nutrition, use of the ingredient, taste and presentation.

The groups created a variety of dishes including a burrito, spaghetti, nachos, and, the winner, a vegetarian dish with roasted chickpeas and egg noodles.

“I’ve been going to a cooking club,” Drake said about his second year attending the food challenge. “It’s really fun coming here. And I like cooking a lot.”

His brother, however, said he expects his cooking will remain at the challenges only.

“I probably won’t do this at home,” Drew said.

50 most popular food and snack brands 50 most popular food and snack brands #50. Honey Nut Cheerios #49. Rice Krispies Treats #48. Milky Way #47. Reese's Pieces #46. Tostitos #45. Goldfish #44. Orville Redenbacher's Popcorn #43. French's Mustard #42. Jif #41. Lifesavers #40. Land O'Lakes (butter) #39. Kraft Foods #38. Oreo Cookies #37. Smucker's #36. Fritos #35. Cheerios #34. Ghirardelli #33. Chiquita #32. Nabisco #31. Twix #30. Kellogg's #29. Chips Ahoy! #28. Frito-Lay #27. Campbell's #26. Land O'Lakes #25. Lay's Chips #24. Cheetos #23. Snickers #22. Nestle Toll House #21. Pringles #20. McCormick #19. Ruffles #18. Dove #17. Planters #16. Quaker #15. Reese's #14. Dove (chocolate) #13. Heinz Tomato Ketchup #12. Pillsbury #11. Doritos #10. Hershey's Kisses #9. Heinz #8. Oreo #7. Betty Crocker #6. Kit Kat #5. Ritz #4. Reese's Peanut Butter Cup #3. Lay's #2. Hershey's #1. M&M's