FORSYTH — Malachi Farmwald, 11, and his brother Chase, 10, joined brothers Drew, 10, and Drake Wentworth, 11, in creating a surprise dish with ingredients given to them by professional cooks.
The finished result was stuffed peppers the boys titled the Mona Lisa.
“We had to cook the meat first,” Malachi said.
“Then we layered the meat, then olives, tomatoes,” Chase said.
On Tuesday afternoon,
University of Illinois Extension hosted a food challenge for children ages 10-18 at the Forsyth Public Library. Six groups were given a choice of several ingredients; however, they had to use one secret ingredient, a bell pepper.
This is the second year Ben Steele, U of I Extension youth development educator, has hosted the event in the Forsyth Library.
“The kids do such a good job of staying safe,” he said. “And they are so enthusiastic.”
The children were given the opportunity to win waffle makers and other 4-H swag.
Maren Steal and sisters
Khadijah and Fatima Abdul-Rahman brought home the top prizes.
Judges included Steele, Millikin University Executive Chef Brian Pehr and 4-H youth development coordinators Cortney Benton and Marisa Capps.
While a bell pepper was a must for their dish, the other ingredients included items found in many kitchens, such as cheeses, spices, fresh produce, canned fruit, beans, and vegetables, flour, sugar and tortillas.
The day began with a food safety and nutrition discussion by Pehr. “We try to cover our bases,” Steele said.
Judges explained what they will be critiquing: nutrition, use of the ingredient, taste and presentation.
The groups created a variety of dishes including a burrito, spaghetti, nachos, and, the winner, a vegetarian dish with roasted chickpeas and egg noodles.
“I’ve been going to a cooking club,” Drake said about his second year attending the food challenge. “It’s really fun coming here. And I like cooking a lot.”
His brother, however, said he expects his cooking will remain at the challenges only.
“I probably won’t do this at home,” Drew said.
50 most popular food and snack brands
50 most popular food and snack brands
From Oreos to Doritos to Reese's Pieces, food and snacks are an integral part of our lives. We eat them when we're headed to the movies, when we're killing time between meetings, and to fuel up in between larger meals. But not all snacks are created equal. Some are beloved only by a few, while others are so popular they've become a part of the cultural fabric.
Per a
summary of a roundtable discussion published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Advances in Nutrition, Americans eat an average of 8 pounds of candy annually. Another sign that desserts are the preferred snack of choice? Six of the top 10 brands on this list are of the sweet persuasion rather than salty. Stacker analyzed data from research and analytics firm YouGov to rank the 50 most popular food and snack brands in the U.S. as of the fourth quarter of 2022. Brands were ranked based on YouGov's overall positive opinion score, which measures the percentage of positive responses among those surveyed. Scores are also broken down by generation. Some brands appear more than once on this list because YouGov may break the brand down by specific snacks—such as Reese's Pieces or Hershey's Kisses.
Read on for a look at some of the most popular food and snack brands in the United States.
calimedia // Shutterstock
#50. Honey Nut Cheerios
- Positive opinion score: 71%
--- Popularity among boomers: 66%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 76%
--- Popularity among millennials: 70%
calimedia // Shutterstock
#49. Rice Krispies Treats
- Positive opinion score: 71%
--- Popularity among boomers: 70%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 68%
--- Popularity among millennials: 75%
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#48. Milky Way
- Positive opinion score: 71%
--- Popularity among boomers: 77%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 70%
--- Popularity among millennials: 69%
Steve Cukrov // Shutterstock
#47. Reese's Pieces
- Positive opinion score: 71%
--- Popularity among boomers: 70%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 73%
--- Popularity among millennials: 72%
Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock
#45. Goldfish
- Positive opinion score: 71%
--- Popularity among boomers: 75%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 70%
--- Popularity among millennials: 69%
Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock
#44. Orville Redenbacher's Popcorn
- Positive opinion score: 72%
--- Popularity among boomers: 74%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 75%
--- Popularity among millennials: 68%
calimedia // Shutterstock
#43. French's Mustard
- Positive opinion score: 72%
--- Popularity among boomers: 79%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 74%
--- Popularity among millennials: 70%
melissamn // Shutterstock
#42. Jif
- Positive opinion score: 73%
--- Popularity among boomers: 76%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 76%
--- Popularity among millennials: 69%
TY Lim // Shutterstock
#40. Land O'Lakes (butter)
- Positive opinion score: 73%
--- Popularity among boomers: 83%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 77%
--- Popularity among millennials: 63%
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#39. Kraft Foods
- Positive opinion score: 73%
--- Popularity among boomers: 80%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 74%
--- Popularity among millennials: 68%
Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock
#38. Oreo Cookies
- Positive opinion score: 73%
--- Popularity among boomers: 77%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 75%
--- Popularity among millennials: 66%
rafastockbr // Shutterstock
#37. Smucker's
- Positive opinion score: 73%
--- Popularity among boomers: 81%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 79%
--- Popularity among millennials: 66%
rblfmr // Shutterstock
#36. Fritos
- Positive opinion score: 73%
--- Popularity among boomers: 78%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 72%
--- Popularity among millennials: 71%
Lynn Watson // Shutterstock
#35. Cheerios
- Positive opinion score: 73%
--- Popularity among boomers: 75%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 72%
--- Popularity among millennials: 73%
nine muses // Shutterstock
#34. Ghirardelli
- Positive opinion score: 73%
--- Popularity among boomers: 74%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 72%
--- Popularity among millennials: 76%
ungvar // Shutterstock
#33. Chiquita
- Positive opinion score: 74%
--- Popularity among boomers: 84%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 76%
--- Popularity among millennials: 66%
Sundry Photography // Shutterstock
#32. Nabisco
- Positive opinion score: 74%
--- Popularity among boomers: 79%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 72%
--- Popularity among millennials: 71%
ZikG // Shutterstock
#31. Twix
- Positive opinion score: 74%
--- Popularity among boomers: 70%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 84%
--- Popularity among millennials: 70%
TanyaLovus // Shutterstock
#30. Kellogg's
- Positive opinion score: 74%
--- Popularity among boomers: 82%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 75%
--- Popularity among millennials: 72%
The Toidi // Shutterstock
#29. Chips Ahoy!
- Positive opinion score: 75%
--- Popularity among boomers: 75%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 71%
--- Popularity among millennials: 78%
ZikG // Shutterstock
#28. Frito-Lay
- Positive opinion score: 75%
--- Popularity among boomers: 81%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 74%
--- Popularity among millennials: 71%
The Image Party // Shutterstock
#27. Campbell's
- Positive opinion score: 75%
--- Popularity among boomers: 79%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 78%
--- Popularity among millennials: 71%
calimedia // Shutterstock
#26. Land O'Lakes
- Positive opinion score: 75%
--- Popularity among boomers: 84%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 73%
--- Popularity among millennials: 72%
Billy F Blume Jr // Shutterstock
#25. Lay's Chips
- Positive opinion score: 75%
--- Popularity among boomers: 78%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 74%
--- Popularity among millennials: 75%
calimedia // Shutterstock
#24. Cheetos
- Positive opinion score: 75%
--- Popularity among boomers: 76%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 77%
--- Popularity among millennials: 76%
calimedia // Shutterstock
#23. Snickers
- Positive opinion score: 75%
--- Popularity among boomers: 81%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 78%
--- Popularity among millennials: 70%
Mehaniq // Shutterstock
#22. Nestle Toll House
- Positive opinion score: 76%
--- Popularity among boomers: 81%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 76%
--- Popularity among millennials: 73%
Red Herring // Shutterstock
#20. McCormick
- Positive opinion score: 76%
--- Popularity among boomers: 87%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 74%
--- Popularity among millennials: 73%
Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock
#19. Ruffles
- Positive opinion score: 76%
--- Popularity among boomers: 79%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 77%
--- Popularity among millennials: 77%
ZikG // Shutterstock
#18. Dove
- Positive opinion score: 76%
--- Popularity among boomers: 78%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 76%
--- Popularity among millennials: 73%
shakedn // Shutterstock
#17. Planters
- Positive opinion score: 76%
--- Popularity among boomers: 88%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 79%
--- Popularity among millennials: 64%
Jenari // Shutterstock
#16. Quaker
- Positive opinion score: 76%
--- Popularity among boomers: 83%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 76%
--- Popularity among millennials: 71%
calimedia // Shutterstock
#15. Reese's
- Positive opinion score: 76%
--- Popularity among boomers: 83%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 81%
--- Popularity among millennials: 69%
George Sheldon // Shutterstock
#14. Dove (chocolate)
- Positive opinion score: 76%
--- Popularity among boomers: 83%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 73%
--- Popularity among millennials: 76%
tastyfood // Shutterstock
#13. Heinz Tomato Ketchup
- Positive opinion score: 77%
--- Popularity among boomers: 74%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 81%
--- Popularity among millennials: 73%
calimedia // Shutterstock
#12. Pillsbury
- Positive opinion score: 77%
--- Popularity among boomers: 84%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 80%
--- Popularity among millennials: 68%
calimedia // Shutterstock
#11. Doritos
- Positive opinion score: 77%
--- Popularity among boomers: 69%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 77%
--- Popularity among millennials: 82%
The Image Party // Shutterstock
#10. Hershey's Kisses
- Positive opinion score: 77%
--- Popularity among boomers: 85%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 77%
--- Popularity among millennials: 73%
George Sheldon // Shutterstock
#9. Heinz
- Positive opinion score: 77%
--- Popularity among boomers: 78%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 81%
--- Popularity among millennials: 74%
TY Lim // Shutterstock
#8. Oreo
- Positive opinion score: 78%
--- Popularity among boomers: 80%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 73%
--- Popularity among millennials: 81%
calimedia // Shutterstock
#7. Betty Crocker
- Positive opinion score: 78%
--- Popularity among boomers: 82%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 80%
--- Popularity among millennials: 74%
Colleen Michaels // Shutterstock
#6. Kit Kat
- Positive opinion score: 78%
--- Popularity among boomers: 79%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 81%
--- Popularity among millennials: 76%
tastyfood // Shutterstock
#5. Ritz
- Positive opinion score: 79%
--- Popularity among boomers: 82%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 82%
--- Popularity among millennials: 75%
calimedia // Shutterstock
#4. Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
- Positive opinion score: 80%
--- Popularity among boomers: 81%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 81%
--- Popularity among millennials: 78%
karen roach // Shutterstock
#3. Lay's
- Positive opinion score: 80%
--- Popularity among boomers: 83%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 78%
--- Popularity among millennials: 78%
ValeStock // Shutterstock
#2. Hershey's
- Positive opinion score: 81%
--- Popularity among boomers: 85%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 78%
--- Popularity among millennials: 80%
Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock
#1. M&M's
- Positive opinion score: 83%
--- Popularity among boomers: 89%
--- Popularity among Gen X: 83%
--- Popularity among millennials: 78%
tastyfood // Shutterstock
