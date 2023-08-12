FORSYTH — Ya’Hahn Reed studied his clothing choices while back-to-school shopping on Saturday.

For the Hope Academy seventh grader, comfort, not color, is important for the upcoming school year. “And my grades,” he said.

Y’Hahn’s grandmother, Nicole Wilson, also brought her two school-aged sons to the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday at Kohl’s department store in Hickory Point Mall.

Her children, 12-year-old Elijah Wilson and 10-year-old De’andre Wilson, are members of the Boys and Girls Club, where they learned about the event.

“It was a surprise to us,” Wilson said. “I hope they get whatever they need, but get stuff for long term. Because this is Decatur weather.”

Officers were paired up with families to assist in shopping for school clothing during the Shop with a Cop event.

“Shoes, socks, whatever they want,” said Police Detective Jason Danner.

Each child was allotted $150 to spend on clothes for the upcoming school year.

“It allows them to start the year out on a fresh start,” Danner said.

More than 80 students registered for Saturday’s Shop with a Cop. The Decatur Public Schools and other Macon County school districts recommended participants through Boys and Girls Club and Shemilah Outreach Center memberships as well as through church organizations, school liaisons and other groups.

Approximately 15 Decatur Police Department staffers and their families volunteered to help students navigate the store.

“It’s a way for us to create a positive police-youth interaction,” Danner said.

Officers didn’t offer much advice, according to Deputy Chief Brian Cleary.

“Other than to look at prices,” he said. “Sometimes you can get the name brands that you’re looking for on the sale racks. You can get more.”

Cleary admits he simply encouraged the shoppers to get what they want.

“This is a lot of fun for us too,” he said.

After the shopping spree, students were invited to the mall entrance of the store to collect a backpack filled with school supplies. Students will have another opportunity at a Shop with a Cop event during the Christmas season.

Funds for the events are collected through DPD-sponsored fundraisers such as the annual police golf outing.

“We also sponsor youth sports leagues, the WSOY food drive, MRI (Macon Resources Inc.) and other organizations.”

Sarah Jones brought three of her five girls to the event.

“So this was a blessing that we were eligible for this program,” Jones said. “As a single mother of five, it’s hard getting back-to-school supplies.”

The Baum Elementary students came with a shopping list in their heads, with the first stop for the Jones family being the shoe department.

“They pretty much know what they want,” their mother said.

“This helps the families who need the additional help for back-to-school items,” said Maria Robertson, Decatur Public Schools Director of Community Engagement. “It takes those stressors away from mom and dad, maybe even grandparents, who may not have the resources to be completely and totally ready for school.”

Robertson witnessed the excitement in the parents as they walked into the store.

“But the kids are half awake right now,” she said mid-Saturday morning.

Shop with a Cop is makes for a positive connection between law enforcement and the school district, according to Robertson.

“Our community is really good about doing stuff like this for our school system,” she said.

