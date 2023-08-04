DECATUR — The annual Backpack Attack event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Decatur Family YMCA, at 220 W. McKinley Ave.

Volunteers will distribute 2,100 backpacks pre-filled with school supplies, facial tissue, and disinfecting wipes. Students entering kindergarten through 6th grade can pick up a backpack.

Backpacks also will be distributed at Old King’s Orchard Community Center at 815 N. Church St., Decatur, and Johns Hill Magnet School at 1025 E. Johns Avenue, Decatur.

The YMCA will host onsite vendors, including the Macon County Health Department, Crossing Healthcare, Empowerment Opportunity Center, Familia Dental, Heritage Behavioral Health Center, PNC Bank and YMCA School Age Care Programs.

The health department will be providing school required immunizations at its facility from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. All families with children in need of immunizations are welcome during this time.

The YMCA location will be offering shuttle services to and from thehealth department from 9 a.m. to noon.