Educational support program helps foster kids in Macon County navigate remote learning

“They meet virtually and sometimes they have porch visits to resolve some of the learning troubles the kids are having,” Livingston said. “Our kids are already assigned to CASA volunteers, and one thing we're good at is creating relationships. The kids and parents have already expressed that they're having struggles, so it's easy to identify who needed the help. The volunteers check in with teachers and schools, so they know what's going on educationally with the kids.”

Some of the volunteers already get bi-weekly reports on grades and behaviors, she said, and once they had the tutors in place, they knew where the children had problems.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CASA kids are in the program through age 21, so some of the students are in college. More than 50 students are in the tutoring program, Livingston said. CASA serves 300 students in all.

The program has been underway about a month, said Ivy Handley, the educational manager, and she's pleased with how it's going so far.