Eisenhower cheerleaders are on the move to Florida and London over the break

DECATUR — Eisenhower High School cheerleaders will be headed to sunny Orlando over the Christmas holiday break to perform at the Citrus Bowl, a result of their hard work as a team.

The Universal Cheer Association hosted a camp earlier this year for the team, which includes 32 athletes. For four days in the summer, the team learned 13 sideline cheers to learn, two master dances, one band dance, four crowd cheers and various stunts, said cheerleading coach Amanda Seider.

“They watch you and judge you, for lack of a better word, all week,” Seider said, speaking of the camp's instructors. “They're active the entire time. At the end of the time, they've evaluated and watched auditions. They've evaluated the entire team, their strengths and weaknesses, how they work together, and they produce this big show, and at the end of the show, they fill out this form and decide if you deserve a Superior trophy and invitation to perform at the Citrus Bowl. They did great.”

It costs $1,300 to get to there, plus the individual students will need spending money for personal expenses. The team has worked hard since the summer to raise that money and have nearly all of it already. They're also going to get to visit Disney World.