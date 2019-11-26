Eisenhower cheerleaders are on the move to Florida and London over the break

DECATUR — Eisenhower High School cheerleaders will be headed to sunny Orlando over the Christmas holiday break to perform at the Citrus Bowl, a result of their hard work as a team.
The Universal Cheer Association hosted a camp earlier this year for the team, which includes 32 athletes. For four days in the summer, the team learned 13 sideline cheers to learn, two master dances, one band dance, four crowd cheers and various stunts, said cheerleading coach Amanda Seider.
“They watch you and judge you, for lack of a better word, all week,” Seider said, speaking of the camp's instructors. “They're active the entire time. At the end of the time, they've evaluated and watched auditions. They've evaluated the entire team, their strengths and weaknesses, how they work together, and they produce this big show, and at the end of the show, they fill out this form and decide if you deserve a Superior trophy and invitation to perform at the Citrus Bowl. They did great.”
It costs $1,300 to get to there, plus the individual students will need spending money for personal expenses. The team has worked hard since the summer to raise that money and have nearly all of it already. They're also going to get to visit Disney World.
Seider said the idea of bringing the camp to Eisenhower, rather than sending the students somewhere else, is to give them a better bang for the buck.
“Clearly, I have a ton of girls and guys, and the idea was, if you go away to camp, you get one camp adviser for your team and sometimes you have to share them with other teams,” Seider said. “If you pay for them to come to you, you get a more intense camp, plus you get two to three people for your entire team.”
Five of the cheerleaders were chosen to apply for Universal Cheer Association positions in the summer, to travel and teach others cheering techniques and get paid for it.
“So we had a pretty good week,” Seider said, laughing.
Romiah Bates, also a senior, said they'll be teaching other students stunts and cheers and helping them with techniques.
“It's like a job,” said Aniyah Smith, a senior. “A fun job.”
While her teammates are headed to sunny Florida, Kyaria Cotton will be traveling to London on Dec. 26. She's going to cheer in the New Year's Day parade with other students who have been invited.
The Eisenhower senior is OK with missing the trip to the Orlando with the rest of the team. London is calling.
Joining her will be several MacArthur High School students who also have been invited. The school district could not immediately provide a list of their names Monday.
“It's sad I can't be with my teammates at the Citrus Bowl,” Kyaria said. “However, I can represent them in a different country at a different event, so I feel that it's a great thing overall.”
