 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Eisenhower cheerleaders heading to London

  • 0
  • Joseph Ressler

DECATUR – Freshman cheerleaders don't often make All-American, but Eisenhower High School's Kendyl Donnell and Adrienne Banner did it.

120222-dec-loc-ehscheer_04.JPG

Senior Josie Bush practices a stunt during cheerleading practice at Eisenhower High School in Decatur on Wednesday. Josie will join other All-American cheerleaders to perform in the New Year's Day parade in London.

And the girls, along with teammates Josie Bush, Anna Warner, Amaya Mattingly and Kaitlyn Stewart, all of them seniors, will head to London after Christmas to perform in the New Year's Day parade.

“For me, London is one of my last goals as a cheerleader here,” Josie said. “I watched one of the seniors my freshman year go to London, and ever since, that's been my goal. I've been in the Citrus Bowl twice, I've stunted at the Citrus Bowl, and this was one of the last things I wanted to accomplish before I graduate.”

People are also reading…

120222-dec-loc-ehscheer_05.JPG

Freshman Kendyl Donnell practices with tumbling coach Eric Kuncl during cheerleading practice at Eisenhower High School in Decatur on Wednesday. Kendyl will join other All-American cheerleaders to perform in the New Year's Day parade in London.

The cheer team attended Universal Cheerleaders Association camp in the summer, and cheerleaders have to audition for All-American, with 16 of Eisenhower's cheerleaders achieving that status. Only six are going to London due to the cost: $3,921 each, which they have to raise themselves.

For the All-American audition, they have to learn a floor cheer, a sideline cheer, a dance and stunts.

“The whole time (at camp), we practiced different cheers and routines and stunts that would be part of the tryout for All-American, and the last day, we all tried out,” said Anna Warner.

120222-dec-loc-ehscheer_06.JPG

Senior Anna Warner laughs with teammates during cheerleading practice. Warner is one of six members of the Eisenhower squad traveling to London to participate in a New Year's Day parade.

“It was pretty exciting,” said Kendyl Donnell. “Obviously, it's my first doing cheer, and being able to go to London is a huge opportunity, one that I never thought I'd be able to do.”

Adrienne Banner said she never thought she'd make All-American as a freshman and she wasn't worried about it, because she had the rest of her high school career to accomplish that goal.

120222-dec-loc-ehscheer_01.JPG

Senior Josie Bush practices a stunt during cheerleading practice at Eisenhower High School in Decatur on Wednesday. Josie will join other All-American cheerleaders to perform in the New Year's Day parade in London.

“(I thought) I'm never going to make it, and I'm not going to be upset,” she said. “But then I heard my name and I was like, 'Oh, wow.' The amount of joy and happiness I had was overwhelming.”

Coach Amanda Jones-Seider said that cheerleaders from all over the United States and Canada will travel to London for the event, and will all learn the same routine from a video that should arrive any day. It's not easy to learn routines from a DVD, but once they arrive in London, they'll have time to practice as a group. The cost of the trip includes air fare, hotel, food and the uniforms that will arrive with the DVDs.

120222-dec-loc-ehscheer_02.JPG

Cheerleading coach Amanda Jones-Seider, center, helps write verses for a new cheer during practice at Eisenhower High School.

The Universal Cheerleaders Association was founded in 1974 by Jeff Webb in an effort to provide cheerleaders with high-level skills for competition, with over 50 annual regional events and a championship competition at Walt Disney World.

Several of Eisenhower's cheerleaders hope to continue to cheer in college, and having “All-American” and an invitation to the London parade on their resumes makes their college applications stand out.

120222-dec-loc-ehscheer_03.JPG

Freshman Adrienne Banner practices with tumbling coach Eric Kuncl during cheerleading practice at Eisenhower High School in Decatur on Wednesday. Adrienne will join other All-American cheerleaders taking part in the New Year's Day parade in London.

“Once (they make All-American), they're invited to events,” Jones-Seider said. “You can go to Hawaii, you can go to London.”

Normally, only varsity cheerleaders reach that level, so having two junior varsity freshman cheerleaders invited to London is unusual, she said.

Check out the H&R's coverage of the 52nd Decatur Turkey Tournament

The 52nd Decatur Turkey Tournament wraps up on Saturday with four games. MacArthur faces Bolingbrook at 7:30 p.m. in the championship game. 

1 of 13

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

France plans to ration power in case of shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News