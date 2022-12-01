Eisenhower cheerleaders heading to London

DECATUR – Freshman cheerleaders don't often make All-American, but Eisenhower High School's Kendyl Donnell and Adrienne Banner did it.

“For me, London is one of my last goals as a cheerleader here,” Josie said. “I watched one of the seniors my freshman year go to London, and ever since, that's been my goal. I've been in the Citrus Bowl twice, I've stunted at the Citrus Bowl, and this was one of the last things I wanted to accomplish before I graduate.”

The cheer team attended Universal Cheerleaders Association camp in the summer, and cheerleaders have to audition for All-American, with 16 of Eisenhower's cheerleaders achieving that status. Only six are going to London due to the cost: $3,921 each, which they have to raise themselves.

For the All-American audition, they have to learn a floor cheer, a sideline cheer, a dance and stunts.

“The whole time (at camp), we practiced different cheers and routines and stunts that would be part of the tryout for All-American, and the last day, we all tried out,” said Anna Warner.

“It was pretty exciting,” said Kendyl Donnell. “Obviously, it's my first doing cheer, and being able to go to London is a huge opportunity, one that I never thought I'd be able to do.”

Adrienne Banner said she never thought she'd make All-American as a freshman and she wasn't worried about it, because she had the rest of her high school career to accomplish that goal.

“(I thought) I'm never going to make it, and I'm not going to be upset,” she said. “But then I heard my name and I was like, 'Oh, wow.' The amount of joy and happiness I had was overwhelming.”

Coach Amanda Jones-Seider said that cheerleaders from all over the United States and Canada will travel to London for the event, and will all learn the same routine from a video that should arrive any day. It's not easy to learn routines from a DVD, but once they arrive in London, they'll have time to practice as a group. The cost of the trip includes air fare, hotel, food and the uniforms that will arrive with the DVDs.

The Universal Cheerleaders Association was founded in 1974 by Jeff Webb in an effort to provide cheerleaders with high-level skills for competition, with over 50 annual regional events and a championship competition at Walt Disney World.

Several of Eisenhower's cheerleaders hope to continue to cheer in college, and having “All-American” and an invitation to the London parade on their resumes makes their college applications stand out.

“Once (they make All-American), they're invited to events,” Jones-Seider said. “You can go to Hawaii, you can go to London.”

Normally, only varsity cheerleaders reach that level, so having two junior varsity freshman cheerleaders invited to London is unusual, she said.